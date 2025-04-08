A joint security operation involving the police, army, navy, DSS, and other agencies was deployed in Nnewi and Ihiala to counter the Monday sit-at-home order and restore public confidence

There was heightened activity in parts of Anambra State on Monday, April 7, as the police and other security agencies stepped up efforts to dismantle the lingering Monday sit-at-home order that has disrupted economic life in the region.

The intensified security patrols took place mainly in Nnewi and Ihiala, areas often affected by the sit-at-home directive imposed by non-state actors.

The move by the police is aimed at reassuring residents and encouraging them to resume normal activities without fear of violence or intimidation.

Combined security team deployed

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed that a joint security operation was carried out, involving multiple agencies including the Nigerian Army (302 Artillery Regiment), Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command's spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, noted that the patrols are part of a wider strategy to restore public confidence and protect lives and property, Punch reported.

“The Anambra State Police Command joint security team on Monday, April 7, 2025, intensified security patrols in the state, especially in Nnewi and Ihiala environs to combat the Monday sit-at-home and encourage residents to go about their legitimate business without any fear,” Ikenga said.

He added that the convoy included security and operational armoured vehicles, a visible show of force aimed at deterring potential threats and assuring residents of their safety.

Commissioner commends public cooperation

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, praised the resilience of residents in Awka, Onitsha, and other parts of the state who have continued to defy the sit-at-home order and engage in normal economic activities.

“We commend the bus drivers’ associations, market leaders, and other stakeholders for rejecting actions that undermine our national unity and disrupt daily life. Their collaboration is crucial in our ongoing efforts to restore peace and revive the local economy,” the CP said.

Focus on economic recovery

The police emphasized that the renewed patrols are not only aimed at maintaining law and order but also at reviving economic activity, particularly on Mondays when businesses often shut down in fear of attacks, Vanguard reported.

“The Police-led Joint Security Force remains committed to ensuring public safety, preserving law and order, and fostering economic growth across Anambra State,” the statement concluded.

While tension remains in some parts of the state, Monday’s patrols mark a bold step in the authorities’ mission to reclaim public spaces and dismantle the culture of fear surrounding the weekly lockdown.

