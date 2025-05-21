Lagos: Family in Tears as Banker Son Who Went Missing for Days is Found in Morgue with Machete Cuts
- Osemudiamen Idemudia, a 26-year-old banker declared missing on May 9, was discovered dead in a Yaba morgue on May 19, bearing deep machete cuts
- A relative confirmed the corpse was found with severe injuries. Morgue attendants claimed police brought the body in, but could not provide details, complicating the case
- The deceased had parted ways with a colleague at CMS before vanishing. Despite efforts, the Lagos police have not officially commented on the case
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Tragedy has struck the family of a missing Lagos banker, Osemudiamen Idemudia, as he was found dead in a morgue in Yaba, Lagos, days after he was declared missing.
The 26-year-old, who worked in the Point-of-Sale department of a commercial bank in the Ikota area, had last been seen on May 9 in the CMS area of the state.
His body was discovered on Sunday, May 19, with multiple machete wounds to the head, face, and legs, leading his family to suspect he was brutally murdered.
Relative expresses shock and sorrow
As reported by Punch, a relative of the deceased identified simply as Segun said:
“We have found Osemudiamen’s body. He was murdered. We found the body on Sunday in a morgue at Yaba with machete cuts on his head, face, and legs. I’m so sad.”
Segun explained that the family had searched various hospitals and mortuaries before locating the corpse.
He added that the morgue attendants claimed police officers brought in the body but could not provide further details on the circumstances of the recovery or the identities of the officers.
“That made the discovery more complicated,” he said.
Father recounts events before son’s disappearance
Julius Idemudia, the grieving father of the deceased, narrated the events leading up to the disappearance.
He explained that his son had left work alongside a colleague for an appointment with a senior staff member at the bank’s CMS office. However, the meeting was later cancelled, and the two colleagues parted ways at CMS.
“When it started getting late and we hadn’t heard from him, we became worried. After 24 hours of no contact, we raised the alarm,” Julius said.
According to him, Osemudiamen usually boarded a bus from CMS to Iyana Ipaja and then connected to Igando, where he lived. The disappearance was reported at the Igando Police Station.
Police yet to provide official response
As of the time of this report, efforts to reach the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were unsuccessful.
Calls to his mobile line went unanswered, and a text message had not been replied to. The family confirmed that Osemudiamen was buried on Tuesday, May 20, Vanguard reported.
The tragic case has raised concerns about safety in Lagos, especially for commuters in the CMS area. The family is calling on the authorities to investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.
Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu
Previously, Legit.ng reported that police operatives have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Ogbonna for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu, in Enugu state.
It was gathered that Ogbonna, popularly known as Mourinho, killed Chisom Ayogu at his residence on New Anglican Road in the Nsukka local government area of the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944