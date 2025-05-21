Osemudiamen Idemudia, a 26-year-old banker declared missing on May 9, was discovered dead in a Yaba morgue on May 19, bearing deep machete cuts

A relative confirmed the corpse was found with severe injuries. Morgue attendants claimed police brought the body in, but could not provide details, complicating the case

The deceased had parted ways with a colleague at CMS before vanishing. Despite efforts, the Lagos police have not officially commented on the case

Tragedy has struck the family of a missing Lagos banker, Osemudiamen Idemudia, as he was found dead in a morgue in Yaba, Lagos, days after he was declared missing.

The 26-year-old, who worked in the Point-of-Sale department of a commercial bank in the Ikota area, had last been seen on May 9 in the CMS area of the state.

His body was discovered on Sunday, May 19, with multiple machete wounds to the head, face, and legs, leading his family to suspect he was brutally murdered.

Relative expresses shock and sorrow

As reported by Punch, a relative of the deceased identified simply as Segun said:

“We have found Osemudiamen’s body. He was murdered. We found the body on Sunday in a morgue at Yaba with machete cuts on his head, face, and legs. I’m so sad.”

Segun explained that the family had searched various hospitals and mortuaries before locating the corpse.

He added that the morgue attendants claimed police officers brought in the body but could not provide further details on the circumstances of the recovery or the identities of the officers.

“That made the discovery more complicated,” he said.

Father recounts events before son’s disappearance

Julius Idemudia, the grieving father of the deceased, narrated the events leading up to the disappearance.

He explained that his son had left work alongside a colleague for an appointment with a senior staff member at the bank’s CMS office. However, the meeting was later cancelled, and the two colleagues parted ways at CMS.

“When it started getting late and we hadn’t heard from him, we became worried. After 24 hours of no contact, we raised the alarm,” Julius said.

According to him, Osemudiamen usually boarded a bus from CMS to Iyana Ipaja and then connected to Igando, where he lived. The disappearance was reported at the Igando Police Station.

Police yet to provide official response

As of the time of this report, efforts to reach the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were unsuccessful.

Calls to his mobile line went unanswered, and a text message had not been replied to. The family confirmed that Osemudiamen was buried on Tuesday, May 20, Vanguard reported.

The tragic case has raised concerns about safety in Lagos, especially for commuters in the CMS area. The family is calling on the authorities to investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.

