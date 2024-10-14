Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has ordered that the Monday sit-at-home must end by October 15, 2024

Anambra state - There is growing tension in Anambra State following Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s directive that the Monday sit-at-home must end by October 15, 2024.

The governor, during his recent visit to the commercial hub of Onitsha, issued a stern warning, threatening to seal any shop or plaza that fails to open on Mondays in compliance with the sit-at-home order.

Governor Soludo said:

"From now on, every Monday, the main market must be open for business. If you fail to open, your shop will be sealed for one week, and if necessary, for up to one month. When you are ready to open, it must be from Monday through Saturday."

Legit.ng reported that the sit-at-home order was initially introduced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in August 2021 as a form of protest to pressure the Nigerian government into releasing its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Although IPOB later suspended the order and requested it be observed only on days Kanu was scheduled to appear in court, a faction of the group led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa has continued to enforce the order through violent means.

Soludo says South East loses billions due to sit-at-home

Governor Soludo had earlier decried the economic impact of the continued sit-at-home across the Southeast, Vanguard reported.

The governor further revealed that the region loses an estimated N19.6 billion every Monday due to the boycott of work and business activities.

Traders react over Soludo's order

While many traders have expressed their readiness to comply with the governor's directive, they stressed the need for adequate security to be provided to ensure their safety.

Chukwuemeka Nwankwo, a trader at Onitsha Main Market, said:

“We are willing to obey the governor’s order, but we need assurance that the government will protect us. If there’s enough security in place, we have no reason to stay at home.”

A shop owner in Awka who wished to remain anonymous shared her concerns:

"I’m scared of what might happen if I open my shop on Monday. The memories of people being attacked still linger in our minds."

Unions drum support for Soludo

The leadership of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) and the Urban Drivers Welfare Association of Anambra State (UDWAAS) have expressed their full support for Governor Soludo’s order to end the sit-at-home.

The groups said:

“We stand with the governor on this matter. The adverse effect of the sit-at-home on trading activities has been devastating. It’s time for us to move on and resume our normal business operations.”

The executive members of UDWAAS echoed similar sentiments, promising to ensure the availability of transportation services every Monday to encourage residents to resume their regular activities, The Punch reported.

Soludo orders intense security measures

To alleviate fears, Governor Soludo assured traders that adequate security measures would be put in place across major markets and cities in the state.

The governor emphasized that law enforcement agencies would be deployed to ensure the safety of traders and residents.

Soludo stated:

"As we move to end the Monday sit-at-home, I want to reassure every resident of Anambra that the government is committed to protecting lives and property. You can go about your businesses without fear."

