Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected pontiff, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on May 8, to deliver his first Urbi et Orbi blessing

The Vatican confirmed via a now trending video shared on its official website on X, a moment after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th pope by 133 cardinals

White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling the successful election of the new pope, leading to celebrations in St. Peter’s Square and across the world

Vatican City, Rome - History was made on Thursday, May 8, as Pope Leo XIV stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, marking his first appearance as the newly elected leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Dressed in the traditional white and red papal vestments, he greeted a jubilant crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square and granted his Urbi et Orbi blessing.

This significant moment followed the rise of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel shortly after 6:00pm on Thursday, signaling that the 133 cardinals inside had elected a new pontiff.

The Vatican confirmed this development in a post shared on its official website on X on Thursday, identifying Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Successor of St. Peter.

"Pope Leo XIV greets the world for the first time to grant his Urbi et Orbi blessing. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th Successor of Peter by the 133 Cardinal electors on Thursday, May 8."

In a video shared by Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful for the first time as the 267th Pope.

Many react to Pope Leo XIV appears on St. Peter’s Basilica’s balcony

Watch the video as Pope Leo XIV greets world for first time below;

Meanwhile, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th pope, becoming the first pontiff from the United States.

Prevost’s background as a missionary in Peru and his close ties to Pope Francis influenced his selection by the College of Cardinals.

Legit.ng compiled some interesting facts about the 267th Pontiff, who now leads the the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and head of the Vatican.

