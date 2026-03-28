A student at the University of Ibadan who had a low CGPA in 100 level has gone viral on social media

The brilliant individual mentioned the number of As he has in his 300-level and also in his 500L

The grade he finished with, which he mentioned in the viral post, made many people praise him

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who had a CGPA of 1.88 in 100 level, is trending after he scored 13 As out of 17 courses in 500L and shared his final year results.

The young man revealed that he worked on improving his academics, noticed a significant improvement, and eventually graduated with a much better result than what he had in the 100-level.

University of Ibadan student scores big in 300L and 500L, goes viral. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/dee_obot7, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student posts 100L CGPA

He shared his story, and many people praised him in the comments section.

The fresh graduate said:

"I’m back to tell my story, just like I promised.

"They say it’s not how you start, but how you finish. My journey at the University of Ibadan is a testament to that."

"I started 100L with a 1.88/4.00 CGPA. It was a Third Class, and honestly, a reality check. By 200L, I moved to 2.29. While it was an improvement, I wasn't satisfied. I knew I could do better."

Due to his low CGPA, which made him unhappy, he sat himself down and thought of a better method, which eventually helped him secure 17 As out of 21 courses in the 300 level.

He said in the TikTok post:

"All that was running through my mind was, 'I can do this."

"I dug in, prayed, overhauled my study habits, and set a clear goal. The result? 300L became my breakthrough year. I secured a whopping 17 As out of 21 courses, pushing my CGPA to 2.81. Everything finally started to make sense."

"Interesting times, yeah, but guess what?"

"In 400L, the pressure mounted, and 'panic stations' trooped in. I ended up with 5 As and several Bs out of 11 courses. I was disappointed, but I remained grateful because it could have been worse. Success isn't a straight line after all."

University of Ibadan student who struggled in 100L posts final year result. Photo Source: Tiktok/dee_obot7

Source: TikTok

@dee_obot7 explained that in the 500-level, he was hungry for more and had 13 As out of 17 courses, a feat that helped him graduate with a better grade.

He said:

"By 500L, I was extremely calm but hungry. I aimed to replicate my 17-A streak; I fell slightly short with 13 As out of 17, but the mission was accomplished."

"My final results are in:"

"OBOT, Idongesit Ime."

"B.Agric (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development)

"Second Class Honours (Upper Division)

"University of Ibadan"

"I made it. I am deeply grateful to God for the strength to stay the course. To anyone currently staring at a result they aren't proud of: I dare you to dream, because I did and worked for it."

"What’s next?"

"I have a strong knack for data analysis, particularly as it relates to the complexities of the agribusiness supply chain. I am open to collaborations, roles, and opportunities where I can apply my technical skills to help organizations grow."

Reactions as UI student posts his result

Yung Silver said:

"UI is a lot. congratulations."

Emmanuella|Make Money Online added:

"Congratulations AERD to the world."

CREZPO wrote:

"Well deserved Congratulations dear brother."

Alayé Strands wrote:

"My frienddd! I'm so proud of you! Congratulations, again!"

Essentra Styles added:

"Congratulations bro i'll give my testimony when I'm done."

pretty_alice added:

"Thanks for sharing this.....I actually needed to hear something like this rn 😔.........BOL did a lot Congratulations."

TAILOR AGBAYE said:

"That’s a mad comeback, I remember you texting me before you even resumed UI, congratulations my bro."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan shared her experience as she resumed academic activities and revealed the fees she paid. In a viral video, she explained how stressful registration was, moving from office to office and getting familiar with the faculty and department.

University of Ibadan student shows school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after showing the full breakdown of her school fees.

In a video, she shared receipts of every payment she made, from the PhD form to acceptance fees and other charges, showing exactly what it costs to start her program at the Institute of African Studies.

Source: Legit.ng