Robert Francis Prevost: Tinubu Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on Historic Election As Bishop of Rome
- President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Pope Leo XIV (formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost) on his election as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church
- The President acknowledged the vital contributions of the Catholic Church in Nigeria in sectors such as peacebuilding, education, and technology
- Tinubu prayed for divine wisdom and good health for the newly-elected Pope as he begins his spiritual leadership
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XIV’s election: Tinubu hails Conclave
Tinubu celebrated the emergence of American-born Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the newly elected Pontiff, hailing the Conclave's decision as a defining moment for the global Catholic community.
This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
“The President felicitates the Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome. President Tinubu rejoices with the leadership and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe,” the statement reads.
Legit.ng reported that Prevost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis and was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru.
The 133 cardinal electors who gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, elected Prevost as the new head of the Catholic two days after intense voting, after white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.
President Tinubu described Pope Leo XIV’s ascension as a beacon of reassurance drawn from scripture. He expressed confidence that the new Pope would inspire a more peaceful and united world.
The president also reflected on the long-standing and fruitful relationship between Nigeria and the Holy See, highlighting the Catholic Church’s vital role in peacebuilding, education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, and, in recent times, the promotion of technology as a tool for human advancement.
“President Tinubu believes the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.”
“President Tinubu prays that the Almighty God will continuously shed his light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love,” the statement added.
Trump reacts to emergence of new Pope
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has sent a congratulatory message to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the newly announced Pope of the Catholic Church.
Trump said it was surprising that the Pope of the Catholic Church, who has taken the papal name, Pope Leo XIV, would be the first American to be elected into the position.
The US President then expressed his willingness to meet with the new Catholic leader and spend quality time with him.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.