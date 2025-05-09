President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Pope Leo XIV (formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost) on his election as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church

The President acknowledged the vital contributions of the Catholic Church in Nigeria in sectors such as peacebuilding, education, and technology

Tinubu prayed for divine wisdom and good health for the newly-elected Pope as he begins his spiritual leadership

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV’s election: Tinubu hails Conclave

Tinubu congratulates Pope Leo Xiv on election as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

Tinubu celebrated the emergence of American-born Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the newly elected Pontiff, hailing the Conclave's decision as a defining moment for the global Catholic community.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“The President felicitates the Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome. President Tinubu rejoices with the leadership and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe,” the statement reads.

Legit.ng reported that Prevost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis and was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru.

The 133 cardinal electors who gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, elected Prevost as the new head of the Catholic two days after intense voting, after white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

President Tinubu described Pope Leo XIV’s ascension as a beacon of reassurance drawn from scripture. He expressed confidence that the new Pope would inspire a more peaceful and united world.

The president also reflected on the long-standing and fruitful relationship between Nigeria and the Holy See, highlighting the Catholic Church’s vital role in peacebuilding, education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, and, in recent times, the promotion of technology as a tool for human advancement.

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

“President Tinubu believes the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.”

“President Tinubu prays that the Almighty God will continuously shed his light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love,” the statement added.

