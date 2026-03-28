Former Kaduna state governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was released by ICPC after being arraigned on a 10-count charge of alleged money laundering and conversion of public property

Social media commentator Imran U. Wakili alleged the detention was meant to humiliate El-Rufai, insisting “he committed no crime”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and NSA Nuhu Ribadu sent condolences as Nigerians reacted to the timing of his release following his mother’s death

The release of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sparked widespread reactions.

Some Nigerians are questioning the circumstances surrounding his detention and subsequent freedom.

Reactions Trail as ICPC Releases El-Rufai From Custody: "He Did Nothing Wrong"

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai, who had been facing a 10-count charge related to the alleged conversion of public property and money laundering, was earlier arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The court had adjourned hearing on his bail application until March 31, Vanguard reported

However, in a development that has drawn public attention, the anti-graft agency released the former governor shortly after news emerged of his mother’s death in Cairo, Egypt. El-Rufai has consistently denied all allegations brought against him.

El-Rufai: Questions emerge over motive behind detention

A social media commentator, Imran U. Wakili, criticised the authorities over what he described as an unjust ordeal, suggesting that El-Rufai’s detention lacked merit.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Wakili argued that the former governor had been held not because of any established wrongdoing but to undermine his reputation.

“The sudden release of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai shows that they were only keeping him to humiliate him, not because he committed any crime,” Wakili wrote.

He added that the timing of the release had raised concerns about the true intentions behind the arrest and prolonged detention.

Concerns raised over treatment during Ramadan

Wakili also faulted the authorities for allegedly denying El-Rufai the chance to pay his last respects to his late mother, noting that he remained in custody throughout the 30 days of Ramadan.

According to him, the decision to release the former governor only after his mother’s death points to what he described as a belated show of compassion.

He stated that while the move might suggest “a little conscience,” it equally highlights what he sees as unfair treatment.

Condolences from top officials spark mixed reactions

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kaduna state governor Uba Sani, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu have all extended condolences to El-Rufai over his loss.

Reactions Trail as ICPC Releases El-Rufai From Custody: "He Did Nothing Wrong"

Source: Twitter

Their messages have triggered mixed reactions online, with some commentators describing the situation as an internal matter among political elites, rather than a purely legal issue.

Legal battle remains unresolved

Despite his release, El-Rufai’s legal challenges are far from over, as proceedings in the case against him are expected to continue in court, Daily Trust reported.

The ICPC has yet to publicly clarify the specific conditions surrounding his release, leaving room for speculation and ongoing public discourse over the case.

El-Rufai loses aunty

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a prominent member of the family of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has passed away.

The deceased, Aunty Safiya Ali Rufai, was reported to have died on Sallah day after a brief illness, according to a family statement.

Source: Legit.ng