A Nigerian woman returning from the United Kingdom dies in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The crash involved a Toyota Camry colliding with a truck, killing one and injuring two others

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, says victims were on their way to a wedding in Abeokuta after arriving from the UK

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State - A Nigerian woman who had just returned from the United Kingdom to attend a wedding has lost her life in a fatal road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the tragic incident occurred while the deceased was travelling to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, about 6 p.m. on Monday, March 24, 2026.

UK returnee dies on her way to wedding ceremony in Abeokuta. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Twitter

Akinbiyi said the UK returnee, alongside two others, was travelling in a white Toyota Camry when the vehicle rammed into a moving truck.

As reported by The Punch, Akinbiyi made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

He noted that the impact of the collision led to the death of the UK returnee, while the two other occupants — a male and a female — sustained injuries.

“Three people were involved, including a male and two females. One female died, while the two others sustained injuries.”

According to Akinbiyi, preliminary investigations revealed that the two female occupants had just returned from the United Kingdom to attend a wedding ceremony.

The TRACE spokesperson said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Redeemed Hospital morgue, while the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two female casualties were on their way from Lagos to Abeokuta, Ogun State, to attend a wedding ceremony after they had just arrived from the United Kingdom.

“The injured passengers were rushed to Famobis Hospital and Redeemed Hospital, while the deceased has been deposited at the Redeemed Hospital morgue."

TRACE urged motorists to avoid excessive speed in view of its attendant consequences.

TRACE speaks as a UK returnee attending a wedding dies in a Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Source: Original

Anthony Joshua involved in road accident

Recall that heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which killed two people.

Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries after the car carrying him collided with another vehicle on the expressway.

The boxer is spending his festive period in Nigeria after his return to the ring with a victory over YouTuber Jake Paul.

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FRSC mentions cause of Anthony Joshua's road crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) detailed the primary causes of the crash involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua.

The tragic accident occurred today, Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway in Ogun state.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, the assistant Corps Marshal, Public Education Officer, shared more details about the unfortunate incident.

Source: Legit.ng