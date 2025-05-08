Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated Pope Leo XIV following his election as the new pope

Obi praised the College of Cardinals for their discernment and the pope's leadership qualities

The former presidential candidate expressed hope for moral renewal under the new papacy

Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has broken his silence following the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope.

Obi warmly congratulated the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, expressing his gratitude for the global gift of spiritual leadership.

Peter Obi has addressed the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, breaking his silence on the matter.

In a statement released via his official X, Obi said:

“I wholeheartedly congratulate His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide,” Obi wrote. "His emergence at this critical time in the life of the Church and the world is a profound blessing – one that reaffirms the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey."

Obi’s words were a reflection of the global significance of the election, particularly as the Catholic Church faces numerous challenges in an increasingly divided world.

His message also expressed optimism about the direction of the church under the new leadership.

Praise for the College of Cardinals' discernment

In his statement, Peter Obi praised the College of Cardinals for their prayerful discernment and unity, noting that their decision to elect Pope Leo XIV demonstrated the church’s commitment to its sacred traditions.

“I commend the College of Cardinals for once again demonstrating the Church’s timeless wisdom through prayerful discernment, unity, and fidelity to her sacred traditions.

“Their decision reflects spiritual depth, attentive listening, and an unwavering openness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit," Obi said.

His comments emphasised the importance of the role of the cardinals in ensuring the Church remains a beacon of hope and guidance for its followers.

Obi highlights Pope’s qualities and vision for the Church

Obi also spoke of Pope Leo XIV’s qualities and the hopeful vision he brings to the papacy. He commended the pope's inaugural address, describing it as reassuring, inspiring, and full of moral clarity.

“The inaugural address of Pope Leo XIV was both reassuring and inspiring. It radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable.

“In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions," Obi wrote.

Obi noted the significance of the pope’s leadership in these uncertain times, stressing the importance of moral guidance and leadership in combating the global challenges the church faces.

Peter Obi prays for new pope

Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has spoken out regarding the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope.

In his statement, Obi expressed confidence in the new pope's leadership, describing Pope Leo XIV as a seasoned missionary, canon lawyer, and someone with invaluable global ecclesial experience.

"As a firm believer in moral leadership, I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message," Obi said.

He concluded his message with prayers for the success of the papacy and for Pope Leo XIV to be guided in his leadership.

"May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our ever-changing world,” Obi added.

His post is below:

