A viral video surfaced online with captions suggesting Lateef Adedimeji has officially taken a second spouse

A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) fueled the fire by linking the alleged new marriage to the couple's wait for a child since their 2021 wedding

A deep dive into the footage reveals a shocking truth about where the video actually came from and the current status of Lateef’s marriage

Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji has found himself at the centre of online speculation following a viral video that alleged he had taken a second wife.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, showed the actor at what appeared to be a traditional wedding ceremony, prompting claims that he had remarried.

A viral video claims Lateef Adedimeji married his second wife. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

The controversy gained traction after a user identified as @UOladiti shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the actor had decided to marry another woman.

“Lateef Adedimeji don marry second wife sha, as Mobimpe never born for him,” the post read.

The claim quickly drew attention, with many users reacting to the possibility of a second marriage, especially given the public’s awareness of the couple’s fertility journey.

However, findings by Legit.ng have confirmed that the viral video is misleading.

Contrary to the claim, Lateef Adedimeji has not married another wife. The footage in circulation was actually taken from his own traditional wedding ceremony with his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, in 2021.

The video was simply re-shared and incorrectly labelled, leading to widespread misunderstanding.

Sources close to the situation also confirmed that the couple remain together.

The false claim has once again brought attention to the couple’s personal life, particularly ongoing conversations about fertility.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vanemrys15 stated:

"This is old video why he married Mobimpe, you people should leave them alone leave the couple alone i av come across 3 to 4 post that he married second wife with this same video make all una rest and stop posting fake story."

@winninggrace22 shared:

"Mumu people full this X app ehn, this comment section just proved that majority of people saying smart phone are not smart. People believe whatever they see online "

@Famousdestiny3 noted:

"When God start to punish some people, dem go dey ask wetin dem do. Unknown to them, nah their parents don f up"

@EngrPonleTaiwo stated:

"Since they monetize this app many Facebook hungry bastards have created so many accounts just for farming .. and this is one of them .. peddling stupid fake news just for Elon money. I hate this nonsense.."

Lateef Adedimeji married Mo'Bimpe in 2021. Photo: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

Prophesy on Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo'Bimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori, has gone public with a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’Bimpe.

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents.

Olubori explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

Source: Legit.ng