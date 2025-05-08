Breaking: President Trump Reacts to Emergence of New Pope
Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has reacted to the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just elected as the new Pope of the Catholic Church by the conclave, saying he was happy with the development.
The US president, in his reaction, said he was surprised that Prevost would be the American to be elected into the prestigious position. Trump said he was excited about the development and described it as a great honour for the country.
He then expressed his readiness to meet the new Prevost, who has now taken the papal name Pope Leo XIV, adding that he was eager to have a beautiful moment with the new Catholic leader.
His statement reads:
"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great honour for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"
Source: Legit.ng
