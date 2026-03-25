A violent clash among Fulani youths erupted in Ilorin, which left several people injured during Eid gatherings.

Eyewitnesses who report the confrontation began over a girlfriend dispute, said it escalated quickly with sticks and cutlasses

Police and state authorities intervened to restore calm, while residents remain concerned about recurring youth conflicts

Tension gripped residents of Fate Area in Ilorin, Kwara state, after a violent clash erupted among Fulani youths, popularly known as “Bororos,” on Monday, March 23.

This incident left several people injured.

Eyewitnesses describe terrifying scenes as Fulani youths brawl over a girlfriend. Photo: AFP / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred in the evening at the Kwara Mall along Fate Road, where hundreds of Fulani youths had gathered days after the Eid celebration, an annual tradition where they visit major markets and recreational centres in the state capital.

Eyewitnesses told Legit.ng that what started as a peaceful gathering quickly degenerated into chaos following a disagreement over a young woman.

Girlfriend dispute cause Bororo clash

According to multiple sources, the clash was triggered after a group of youths allegedly attempted to take over the girlfriend of one of their peers, identified as Usman, causing outrage and confrontation.

A witness, who shared a video of the incident with Legit.ng, described the situation as “terrifying and uncontrollable.”

“There were many, and at first, everything looked normal. Suddenly, we started seeing them shouting and chasing one another,” the witness said.

“Before we knew what was happening, they brought out sticks and cutlasses, fighting openly on the main road. People started running for safety.”

Another eyewitness who recorded part of the clash said the violence spread rapidly, and in no time, panic among traders, motorists, and shoppers in the area.

“I was inside a shop when people began to scream. When I came out, I saw them chasing each other with cutlasses. It was like a movie scene,” the source told Legit.ng.

“Some of them were already bleeding. Everyone around had to flee because nobody knew who could be attacked next.”

Residents said the confrontation disrupted business activities and forced many people to abandon their daily engagements as the violence escalated.

Chaos erupts as Bororos fight over girlfriend during post-Eid gathering. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Governor’s aide condemns Bororo clash, police intervene

An aide to the Kwara state governor, Ibrahim Abdullateef, also condemned the incident in a public reaction, describing the act as unacceptable

“This is barbaric. Bororos have started fighting and clubbing each other at the mall. The police have been alerted,” he said.

“This has to stop immediately, and some of them should be arrested and prosecuted for breaching public peace.”

Legit.ng learned that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force swiftly intervened to restore calm in the area. Security personnel reportedly dispersed the youths and ordered them to vacate the Ilorin metropolis immediately.

It was also confirmed that normalcy has since returned to the area, although concerns remain among residents over the recurring influx of large groups of visiting youths during festive periods.

Kwara community attacked by bandits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists attacked Woro Community in Kaiama LGA, Kwara state, on February 3, killing at least 10 residents and setting homes ablaze.

Eyewitnesses described horrifying scenes of gunfire, burning houses, and residents fleeing for their lives. Some victims were reportedly abducted, and families are now seeking refuge in nearby communities.

Local leaders allege that the bandits have operated in the area for over 15 years.

Source: Legit.ng