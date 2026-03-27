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Tinubu Sends Message To El-Rufai in Detention Over Death Of Former Kaduna Governor’s Mother
Politics

Tinubu Sends Message To El-Rufai in Detention Over Death Of Former Kaduna Governor’s Mother

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • President Tinubu expresses condolences to Nasir el-Rufai on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Umma
  • Tinubu highlights the remarkable life and contributions of Hajiya Umma to Nigeria’s development
  • El-Rufai shares in the grief of losing a beloved mother, receiving support from the President

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai over the loss of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

Legit.ng reports that the former Kaduna state governor’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

Tinubu honours Hajiya Umma as el-Rufai mourns mother's death
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu comforts el-Rufai on the tragic loss of his mother. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed
Source: UGC

President Tinubu said he shared in El-Rufai’s grief and understood the depth of his loss.

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Tinubu described the late matriarch of the el-Rufai family as a mother who lived a remarkable life.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu said El-Rufai’s mother raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria.

Read also

"Deeply saddened": Kaduna governor, Ribadu react as El-Rufai loses mother

“Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today (yesterday) in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.
“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.”

President Tinubu said he joins family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with the El-Rufai’s family and prays that Allah grant his mother Aljannah Firdaus.”

A Touching Message: Tinubu Mourns El-Rufai’s Mother, Reflects on Loss and Legacy
Tinubu Shares El-Rufai’s pain over the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Umma. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI
Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts as El-Rufai loses mother

Recall that Atiku Abubakar expressed condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former governor's mother.

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.

Atiku expressed his shock on X shortly after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Read also

Just In: Atiku reacts as former Kaduna governor El-Rufai loses mother

Kaduna Governor, Ribadu React as El-Rufai Loses Mother.

Read more stories on El-Rufai:

Kaduna governor, Ribadu react as El-Rufai loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani sent condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former Kaduna State governor's mother.

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai Messrs.

Ribadu and Sani expressed their sadness on X after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuNasir Ahmad El-Rufai
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