President Tinubu expresses condolences to Nasir el-Rufai on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Umma

Tinubu highlights the remarkable life and contributions of Hajiya Umma to Nigeria’s development

El-Rufai shares in the grief of losing a beloved mother, receiving support from the President

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai over the loss of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

Legit.ng reports that the former Kaduna state governor’s mother passed away on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu comforts el-Rufai on the tragic loss of his mother. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

Source: UGC

President Tinubu said he shared in El-Rufai’s grief and understood the depth of his loss.

Tinubu described the late matriarch of the el-Rufai family as a mother who lived a remarkable life.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu said El-Rufai’s mother raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria.

“Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today (yesterday) in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.”

President Tinubu said he joins family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with the El-Rufai’s family and prays that Allah grant his mother Aljannah Firdaus.”

Tinubu Shares El-Rufai’s pain over the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Umma. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts as El-Rufai loses mother

Recall that Atiku Abubakar expressed condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former governor's mother.

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.

Atiku expressed his shock on X shortly after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Kaduna Governor, Ribadu React as El-Rufai Loses Mother.

Read more stories on El-Rufai:

Kaduna governor, Ribadu react as El-Rufai loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani sent condolences to El-Rufai and his family over the death of the former Kaduna State governor's mother.

The passing of Umma El-Rufai at an old age was announced on social media by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai Messrs.

Ribadu and Sani expressed their sadness on X after news of the incident circulated online on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng