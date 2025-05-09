An old tweet of the newly elected head of the Catholic Church against JD Vance, the United States vice president, has caused a commotion on social media

After two days, the Catholic Church elected the first-ever American Pope, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost

In the old tweet dated February 3, Pope Leo XIV reacted to a remark credited to JD Vance during a Fox News interview on January 29

American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who took the name Pope Leo XIV, has become a hot topic on social media since his historic election as the 267th head of the Catholic Church.

As people celebrated his election, an old tweet he made against James David Vance, the Vice President of the United States, resurfaced.

Pope Leo XIV criticises JD Vance in an old tweet. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch, Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV's old tweet against Vance

In the tweet dated February 3, the new Catholic Church head attached a web link to a National Catholic Reporter publication criticising the US vice president's comment and wrote:

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."

The publication countered Vance's comment during a Fox News interview on January 29 that went thus:

"There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Pope Leo XIV criticises JD Vance in an old tweet. Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

View his tweet below:

Pope Leo XIV's old tweet generates mixed reactions

@DK_Able said:

"Father I hope you reflect on this and understand that love starts with the family."

@redeemed_zoomer said:

"Bruh it's crazy that the POPE now posts in English on Twitter and comments on American politics."

@marinasmigielsk said:

"Stop supporting the suffering of Europeans and the west with unvetted mass migration/and economic immigration by hostile tribes and calling it love and humanity."

@DannyDeraney said:

"I am just here for the people obsessed with being anti-woke lose their minds as they forget the teachings of Jesus."

@WadeMiller_USMC said:

"JD is right, in order to have a virtuous and stable civilization, Christians must prioritize and rank where actions are prioritized. Family and community must be in a stable position before one has the ability to look elsewhere and more broadly to do good works beyond one’s own local community. The ability to help others is made more efficient and effective if your own circles are stable."

@MattWallace888 said:

"This is bad. Very bad…"

@DeTocqueville14 said:

"You sure you want to be on Vance's bad side??

"Don't you remember what he did to the last pope??"

Tinubu congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu had congratulated Pope Leo XIV on making history as the first American head of the Catholic Church.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Thursday, May 8, 2025. The statement read:

“The President felicitates the Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome. President Tinubu rejoices with the leadership and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng