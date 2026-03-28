Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was released from ICPC custody shortly after his mother’s death

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, described the release as illegal, saying no individual or agency can override a court order

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong and veteran journalist Richard Akinnola questioned ICPC’s procedure, highlighting concerns over selective enforcement and adherence to the rule of law

The release of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) shortly after the death of his mother has drawn sharp criticism from legal practitioners and civil society observers.

Critics argue that the former governor’s release bypassed the court that had ordered his detention, highlighting selective enforcement of the law in the country.

ICPC Blasted for Releasing Ex-Kaduna Gov Shortly After His Mother Died

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, described the move as illegal, emphasising that no individual or agency, regardless of power, can override a court order.

“What they did is wrong and illegal. No agency or individual, no matter how powerful, can overrule the court. El-Rufai was detained pursuant to a court order, and only the court can reverse it,” Falana said.

Concerns raised by lawyers and journalists

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong and veteran journalist Richard Akinnola also expressed surprise at El-Rufai’s release in separate social media posts. Effiong questioned the procedure followed by ICPC, noting that the former governor’s bail application was scheduled for Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

“A person who’s remanded by an order of a court cannot be released legally without recourse to the court,” Effiong wrote.

He added:

“ICPC Nigeria, can you clarify the procedure adopted in this case?”

Akinnola echoed concerns, asking under which authority ICPC allowed El-Rufai to attend his mother’s burial.

“El-Rufai’s bail application has not yet been heard. The court ordered that he be remanded in ICPC custody pending the hearing of his bail application next week. So, under which order did the ICPC release him for his mum’s burial? I don’t get it,” Akinnola wrote.

ICPC cites compassionate grounds

Sources within the ICPC confirmed that the former governor was released to participate in the burial rites of his mother, who passed away on Friday.

“He was released on compassionate grounds to enable him to be part of the burial rites of his mother,” a source said.

El-Rufai had been detained since 18 February under a court order and was rearrested by the ICPC after a brief detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His detention was renewed by the Federal High Court in Kaduna on 24 March following arraignment on corruption charges.

Falana: Inequality in the treatment of detainees

Falana stressed the broader implications of the release, highlighting the disparity in how Nigerians face the law.

ICPC Blasted for Releasing Ex-Kaduna Gov Shortly After His Mother Died

Source: Getty Images

“Nigerian authorities must learn to operate under the Rule of Law. There are ordinary people in custody who have lost both parents. Why are they never released in this manner to participate in the burial rites of their loved ones?” he said.

He added that the lawful approach would have been to seek the court’s permission for a temporary release.

“The appropriate thing to do is to rush an application to the court seeking his release to enable him to participate in the burial rites of his mother. The prosecution and the defence could exchange processes electronically. The application could then be filed on Monday, accompanied by an affidavit of urgency so that it could be held the same day,” Falana said.

Tinubu condoles with El-Rufai over mother's death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai over the loss of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

President Tinubu said he shared in El-Rufai’s grief and understood the depth of his loss.

Source: Legit.ng