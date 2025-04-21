Pope Francis: List of Catholic Popes in the Last 110 Years
- Pope Francis has become the 10th leader of the world of Catholic Church in the last 110 years in history
- The late Francis died on Monday, April 21, which was the same day as Easter Monday, just after delivering Easter Sunday sermon
- The list of popes who have ruled the Catholic Church world in the last 110 years, from Pope Pius X to Francis, has therefore been compiled
Vatican - The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.
His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican.
Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeted thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.
However, a list of Popes who have led the Catholic Church world for the past 110 years has been compiled, following the death of Pope Francis. Below is the list:
|S/N
|Names
|Elected Year
|Year in Office
|eath age
|1
|Pope Pius X
|68 years
|11 years and 16 days
|79 year
|2
|Pope Benedict XV
|59 years
|7 years and 141 days
|67 years
|3
|Pope Pius XI
|64 years
|17 years and 4 days
|81 years
|4
|Pope Pius XII
|63 years
|19 years and 221 days
|82 years
|5
|Pope John XXIII
|76 years
|4 years and 218 days
|81 years
|6
|Pope Paul VI
|65 years
|15 years and 46 days
|80 years
|7
|Pope John Paul I
|65 years
|33 days
|65 years
|8
|Pope John Paul II
|58 years
|26 years and 168 days
|84 years
|9
|Pope Benedict XVI
|85 years
|7yrs and 315 days
|85 years
|10
|Pope Francis
|76 years
|12 years and 39 days
|88 years
Pope's final message on religious freedom, peace
During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasised the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace.
In his address, he remarked:
“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”
These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.
Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.
The full list was earlier shared by The Cable here:
Pope Francis' death: 266 Catholic Church popes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.
Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).
The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership. See more of the list here.
