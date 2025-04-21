Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Pope Francis: List of Catholic Popes in the Last 110 Years
Europe

Pope Francis: List of Catholic Popes in the Last 110 Years

by  Bada Yusuf 3 min read
  • Pope Francis has become the 10th leader of the world of Catholic Church in the last 110 years in history
  • The late Francis died on Monday, April 21, which was the same day as Easter Monday, just after delivering Easter Sunday sermon
  • The list of popes who have ruled the Catholic Church world in the last 110 years, from Pope Pius X to Francis, has therefore been compiled

CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow

Vatican - The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican.

Pope Francis is the 10th Pope who ruled the Catholic Church in the last 110 years.
Pope Francis becomes the 10th Pope in the last 110 years Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeted thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

However, a list of Popes who have led the Catholic Church world for the past 110 years has been compiled, following the death of Pope Francis. Below is the list:

Read also

US Vice President JD Vance who met Pope Francis day before his death shares his observation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

S/NNamesElected YearYear in Officeeath age
1Pope Pius X68 years 11 years and 16 days79 year
2Pope Benedict XV59 years7 years and 141 days67 years
3Pope Pius XI64 years17 years and 4 days81 years
4Pope Pius XII63 years19 years and 221 days82 years
5Pope John XXIII76 years4 years and 218 days81 years
6Pope Paul VI65 years 15 years and 46 days80 years
7Pope John Paul I65 years33 days65 years
8Pope John Paul II58 years 26 years and 168 days84 years
9Pope Benedict XVI85 years 7yrs and 315 days85 years
10Pope Francis76 years 12 years and 39 days88 years

Pope's final message on religious freedom, peace

Read also

Video shows Pope Francis' last public appearance on Easter Sunday

During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasised the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace.

In his address, he remarked:

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”
Pope Francis has died at 88
Pope Francis dies at 88 Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.

The full list was earlier shared by The Cable here:

Pope Francis' death: 266 Catholic Church popes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.

Read also

Pope Francis' death: How is new Catholic head selected?

Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).

The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership. See more of the list here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: