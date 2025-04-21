Pope Francis has become the 10th leader of the world of Catholic Church in the last 110 years in history

The late Francis died on Monday, April 21, which was the same day as Easter Monday, just after delivering Easter Sunday sermon

The list of popes who have ruled the Catholic Church world in the last 110 years, from Pope Pius X to Francis, has therefore been compiled

Vatican - The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican.

Pope Francis becomes the 10th Pope in the last 110 years Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeted thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

However, a list of Popes who have led the Catholic Church world for the past 110 years has been compiled, following the death of Pope Francis. Below is the list:

S/N Names Elected Year Year in Office eath age 1 Pope Pius X 68 years 11 years and 16 days 79 year 2 Pope Benedict XV 59 years 7 years and 141 days 67 years 3 Pope Pius XI 64 years 17 years and 4 days 81 years 4 Pope Pius XII 63 years 19 years and 221 days 82 years 5 Pope John XXIII 76 years 4 years and 218 days 81 years 6 Pope Paul VI 65 years 15 years and 46 days 80 years 7 Pope John Paul I 65 years 33 days 65 years 8 Pope John Paul II 58 years 26 years and 168 days 84 years 9 Pope Benedict XVI 85 years 7yrs and 315 days 85 years 10 Pope Francis 76 years 12 years and 39 days 88 years

Pope's final message on religious freedom, peace

During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasised the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace.

In his address, he remarked:

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”

Pope Francis dies at 88 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.

The full list was earlier shared by The Cable here:

Pope Francis' death: 266 Catholic Church popes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.

Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).

The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership.

