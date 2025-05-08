The election of an American as the new pope has sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians online

Some view it as political and unfair, while others celebrate the moment as historic for the Catholic Church

Comments reflect a mix of hope, disappointment, and scepticism about future representation of African clergy

Nigerians have taken to social media to express varied and intense reactions following the election of an American cardinal, Pope Leo XIV, as the new Pope.

The development, which has stunned many across the globe, was quickly met with both praise and criticism from different quarters of the Nigerian online community.

While some described the appointment as “unwise and unfair,” especially given the geographical proximity between the new Pope and the late Pope Francis, others have hailed the moment as a historic step for the global Catholic Church.

Reacting, Nigerians took to X (formerly Twitter) to register their opinion over the the election of the new pope.

One user, @Imeeeokon said:

“This is political. That was what Vance went to say to the Late Pope Francis.”

One recurring sentiment online is the belief that the Catholic Church continues to overlook African candidates.

Some users expressed frustration over the perceived pattern in papal elections, noting that despite the vibrancy of Catholicism in Africa, no African cardinal has ever ascended to the papacy.

User @EngrPrince1989 posted:

“This is unwise and unfair. The late Pope Francis was from Argentina, South America. It wasn’t wise to also have a pope from that same region even though the USA is North America.”

Another comment that gained traction stated,

“There will never be a Black Pope,” reflecting the long-standing disappointment and cynicism some African Catholics feel about inclusion at the highest level of Church leadership.

On the other hand, some Nigerians responded with messages of support, choosing to focus on the spiritual significance of the election rather than its politics.

“A historic moment for the Church. Praying for wisdom, strength, and grace in his leadership!” wrote @OpeyemiObademi.

These sentiments were echoed by others who urged for unity and faith over division. Many Catholics globally have welcomed the new pope and expressed hope for reforms and inclusivity under his leadership.

