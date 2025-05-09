Billionaire Femi Otedola has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election, recalling the pontiff’s 2016 visit to Nigeria’s Augustinian community

The new Pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is the first American elected to lead the Catholic Church, following the death of Pope Francis at age 88

Otedola, Chancellor of Augustine University, praised the Pope's ties to the Augustinian order and prayed for his leadership

Business mogul and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has joined the global chorus of congratulations to the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, following the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The Nigerian billionaire took to his social media platform to share a heartfelt tribute, accompanied by a rare photograph of the pontiff during a previous visit to Nigeria.

New Pope first American pontiff

The new Pope, born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, made history by becoming the first American to be elected head of the Roman Catholic Church.

His election came shortly after the funeral rites of Pope Francis, who had served the Catholic world with distinction until his death. Now Pope Leo XIV, the former Augustinian priest assumes leadership of the world’s 1.5 billion Catholics at a time of evolving challenges for the church.

In his congratulatory post, Otedola referenced his role as Chancellor of Augustine University Ilara, located in Epe, Lagos State, and emphasized the deep connection between the university and the Augustinian tradition from which Pope Leo XIV hails.

He wrote:

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Governing Council, and Management of Augustine University Ilara, Epe, Lagos State, I, Femi Otedola CON, Chancellor, proudly congratulate our new Pope, Leo XIV @Pontifex, a devoted Augustinian Priest from whom our University draws its name and heritage…”

Otedola shares past history with new Pope

Beyond offering congratulations, Otedola recalled the pope’s notable visit to Nigeria years before his elevation to the papacy. According to him, the then-Cardinal visited the Augustinian community in Abuja in 2016, where he commissioned several important projects.

The visit, largely unknown to the broader public until now, is being seen as a testament to the pontiff’s long-standing ties with Nigeria and the African Catholic community.

“We are especially proud that His Holiness visited the Augustinian community in Abuja, in 2016, where he commissioned key projects,” Otedola said.

The billionaire philanthropist concluded his message by offering prayers for Pope Leo XIV, asking for divine strength and guidance as he undertakes what he described as the “sacred responsibility” of leading the global Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV steps into the role with expectations for unity, moral leadership, and continuity of Pope Francis' legacy.

For Nigerian Catholics and Augustinian institutions like Augustine University, the new pontiff’s election is being celebrated not only as a global milestone but as a deeply personal moment of pride.

New Pope elected as white smoke emerges from sistine chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that white smoke had risen above the Sistine Chapel, signalling that a new pope has been elected.

The new pontiff will be revealed when he steps out onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica shortly.

As reported by The Telegraph, the election came after two days of voting in the conclave, and 17 days after the death of Pope Francis.

