Five siblings in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, have tragically died following suspected food poisoning, with their mother now in critical condition

The family, devastated by the loss, disclosed that the incident occurred after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother on Saturday, May 3

The Anambra state police command's spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 7, and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a tragic turn of events, five siblings have reportedly died of suspected food poisoning, and their mother is in a critical condition in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area.

Five siblings were confirmed dead after eating poisoned food. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, May 3, threw the family and the entire community into mourning, with relatives and neighbours seen consoling the bereaved.

On Wednesday, May 7, Pa Robinson Aghalu, a 79-year-old retired soldier and father of the deceased children, told The Punch that the tragedy began shortly after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother.

According to Aghalu, the children started experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and other symptoms, which worsened over time and were rushed to the hospital.

He said:

“Despite efforts to save them, five of the six children died at various hospitals in the area, including a nearby maternity clinic, Iyienu Mission Hospital, and Crown Hospital.

“The mother, who also fell ill with similar symptoms, is currently hospitalised. A doctor, who managed the mother’s case, confirmed that the likely cause of the illness was food poisoning.”

The couple’s only surviving child was away at the time of the incident, studying with a relative.

Police react as 5 siblings die

Anambra police confirmed death of five siblings. Image of police boss for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Anambra state police public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He noted that food samples have been collected for forensic analysis.

Ikenga said:

“The command is aware of this development and has taken over the crime scene. The samples of food have been taken for a forensic assessment, and operatives are also engaging the neighbourhood for necessary information that will aid the investigations.”

Recall that a suspected food poisoning killed a middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle.

The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, April 25, 2025, at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

A resident said a woman who lives with the victims left early in the morning with her baby while abandoning the man and his son.

Read more stories on food poisoning:

18 Osun pupils hospitalised over alleged food poisoning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 18 pupils of St. James Primary School B, in Osogbo, Osun state, were hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning.

The affected pupils were said to have eaten food cooked by the government’s free school feeding programme.

Governor Ademola Adeleke directed the stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng