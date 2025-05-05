Nasarawa state police command has launched an investigation following the tragic deaths of five children found in an abandoned vehicle in the Agyaragu community

The lifeless bodies of the children, aged between six and ten, were discovered on Sunday, May 4, in an abandoned car parked at a private residence

The state police command disclosed that the doctor confirmed the children died from suspected suffocation

Nasarawa state - The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to the reported death of five children in the Agyaragu community of Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa state.

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa state, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the deaths.

The state police public relations officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday, May 5, in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

According to Nansel, the lifeless bodies of the children were found inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle parked at the residence of one Mr. Abu Agyeme.

Reacting, the commissioner ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, The Punch reported.

"He also cautioned parents, guardians, and vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure that children do not gain access to parked or abandoned vehicles without supervision," Nansel said.

On Sunday, at about 5:30pm, he said a resident of the area reported to the police that the children were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in a compound.

He said that Mr Ozimna Ogbor, who reported the matter, said the children were aged between six and 10 years.

“Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle.

“They were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical Doctor regrettably confirmed all of them dead due to suspected suffocation.

“This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in August 2019,” Nansel added.

“Due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on a request for burial,” he said.

