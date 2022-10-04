The people of Mopa town in the Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State have been thrown into mourning following the death of four family members after they consumed cassava flour, aka Amala.

The victims reportedly died in quick succession between Friday, September 30, and Sunday, October 2

Those who died included the family head, Pa. Motilewa, his two daughters, and a girl said to be their relation.

One of the deceased daughters, identified only as Motun, was a teacher in the town.

The mother, however, miraculously survived.

The incident left residents of the town and the entire neighbourhood in mourning, fear and confusion, with many calling for an investigation into the death of the family members.

The family prepared the Amala from the leftover cassava from which they previously made and ate Fufu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They were said to have spread the processed chaff in the sun to dry for some days.

The dried flakes were subsequently ground into soft powder which was used for Amala which they ate on Thursday before retiring to bed.

An eyewitness said the victims became sick overnight and efforts were made to stabilise them.

But the youngest member of the family passed away on Friday, followed by the relation on Saturday.

Our correspondent learnt that others were moved to the ECWA Hospital, Egbe, for better medical attention.

However, the eldest of the daughters, Motun, gave up the ghost around 3am on Sunday.

The father also died later the same Sunday.

As of the time of filing this report, the mother, identified only as Molomo, is still alive in the hospital and under close observation.

Members of the community were said to be suspecting foul play in the death and suspended the burial for proper investigations to unravel the cause of their deaths.

“We are shocked. I have never seen a thing like this. We suspect that someone may have poisoned the food. For what? We cannot tell. I’m confused and in pains. This is too much to bear,” a member of the family said.

In August 2022, five persons lost their lives after eating a cassava flour meal prepared at their family house in Usugnwe-Okaito, in the Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

Source: Legit.ng