18 pupils of St. James Primary School B, in Osogbo, Osun state, have been hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning

The affected pupils were said to have eaten food cooked by the government’s free school feeding programme

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

Osogbo, Osun state - No fewer than 18 pupils of St. James Primary School B, Owo-Ope, in Osogbo, Osun state, have been hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning linked to the government’s free school feeding programme.

As reported by The Nation, the pupils developed complications after eating rice and eggs prepared by the food vendor agents of the O’ Meal programme on Monday, December 11.

According to a mother of three pupils, Iya Taye, her children returned home weak after vomiting and frequent stooling.

Iya Taye said her children started experiencing discomfort after eating the food in school.

The concerned parents alleged saboteurs in the school feeding programme.

She noted that her children are receiving treatment at home.

“I have invited the doctor to treat my children. Other parent took their children to the hospital but I have a doctor relation who helped me. My children are receiving treatment inside.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered full investigations.

Alimi said the state government is settling the medical bills of the affected students.

“The governor directed stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations. The affected cooks in the said schools alongside the Planning officer for the O-Meal programme have also been summoned to a meeting by Tuesday morning."

“The governor has directed enforcement of food standard and control as well as the auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrence.”

