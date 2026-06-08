Onyekachi Apam is backing Morocco and Senegal as Africa’s strongest hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The AFCON 2025 fallout between both nations ended in a controversial CAF ruling and a disputed title outcome

Africa will have 10 representatives at the expanded 48-team World Cup hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada

Former Super Eagles defender Onyekachi Apam believes Morocco and Senegal are the African teams best placed to make a serious impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as tensions from a dramatic AFCON 2025 campaign continue to linger.

The two nations ended up at the centre of one of African football’s most controversial recent storylines, with events on and off the pitch spilling into legal battles, appeals, and a disputed continental title.

Senegal and Morocco have been backed as two dark horses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by ISI Photos/Vincent Carchietta

Source: Getty Images

The rivalry between Senegal and Morocco took a sharp turn during AFCON 2025.

What started as a tight sporting contest grew into a wider dispute involving officiating decisions, player protests, and administrative rulings that stretched far beyond the pitch.

In the final, staged in Rabat, Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty after Senegal had already seen a goal disallowed earlier in the match.

The decision triggered anger from the Senegal bench, leading to a brief walkout before both teams eventually returned to continue the game, Al Jazeera reported.

Morocco forward Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal went on to win 1-0 after extra time. The celebrations did not last long.

Following appeals from the Moroccan Football Federation, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled months later that Senegal’s refusal to immediately return to play amounted to a forfeit.

The result was overturned to a 3-0 victory for Morocco, stripping Senegal of the title and pushing the case further toward the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The fallout left both camps frustrated and added a political edge to an already intense rivalry.

Apam’s Verdict on Africa’s World Cup hope

Despite the tension, Apam has no doubt about the quality both teams bring to the global stage, Yankee Scores reports.

For the former Super Eagles defender, Morocco stands out as the most complete African side at the moment, while Senegal remains a constant threat because of their depth and big-game experience.

Former Super Eagles and Nice defender Onyekachi Apam has weighed in on the chances of African nations at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Daniel Garcia

Source: Getty Images

Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar still carries weight in conversations about African progress.

That campaign saw them eliminate Spain and Portugal before falling to France, a run that changed expectations around African teams at the tournament.

Senegal also carries a strong pedigree.

Ranked among the top sides on the continent, the Teranga Lions reached the quarter-finals in 2002 and continue to build a squad packed with top-level European talent, including Sadio Mané and Iliman Ndiaye.

Apam also pointed to Ivory Coast as another side capable of surprising teams, adding further weight to Africa’s growing depth heading into 2026.

“For me Morocco are the best African team at the moment. Senegal and Ivory Coast can also make something happen.”

Expanded World Cup raises African hopes

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Africa’s representation has doubled to 10 slots, opening the door for more competitive exposure on the biggest stage in football.

Alongside Morocco and Senegal, teams such as Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and debutants Cape Verde will carry the continent’s hopes.

DR Congo also returns after securing qualification through the intercontinental playoffs.

Nigeria, however, will miss out after falling short in the CAF playoff final, extending their absence from the tournament.

Since 1930, no African nation has won the World Cup. Morocco’s 2022 semi-final run remains the closest the continent has come to breaking that barrier.

CAF releases statement on Senegal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF has sent a message to Senegal ahead of their participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

CAF published a statement on its website describing the Teranga Lions of Senegal as a team with the quality to go far in the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng