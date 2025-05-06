The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Nnamdi Kanu's sister-in-law from three court proceedings

Justice James Omotosho on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, banished Mrs Kanu for streaking proceedings of the court live on her Facebook page

According to Justice Omotosho, Mrs Kanu's phone was confiscated after she was caught recording him on the last adjourned date

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has banished Favour Kanu, the sister-in-law of Nnamdi Kanu for streaming the proceedings of the court live on her Facebook page.

Favour is the wife of Prince Fineboy Kanu, the younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for alleged terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after Mrs. Kanu admitted to engaging in the act and apologised to the court.

According to Vanguard, Justice Omotosho held that Mrs Kanu would have been charged with contempt of court.

Justice Omotosho insisted that Mrs. Kanu would be barred from three proceedings after Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) also apologised on her behalf.

The judge said Mrs Kanu went ahead to post the video online after her phone was confiscated when she was caught recording him on the last adjourned date.

“I want to hear from her. Were you not the one that I took your phone?

“I did not give the order to forfeit that phone. I don’t know if she might be a wife to my brother (Nnamdi Kanu),”

Justice Omotosho cautioned against any act that could cause delay in Kanu’s trial and assured all parties in the case that justice would be served.

How DSS arrested Nnamdi Kanu in hotel

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) told the Federal High Court in Abuja how the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in a hotel.

The DSS witness, who was shielded, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015, in a hotel with a different name.

According to the DSS witness, Kanu was arrested during a room-to-room search after acting on an intelligence report.

Court takes action on Nnamdi Kanu's illegal arrest suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nnamdi Kanu's suit challenging his arrest in Kenya and his transfer to Nigeria for trial had been dismissed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presiding Judge Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit over a lack of representation either from Kanu or the federal government.

According to the court, no lawyer represented Kanu in the previous adjournment, while the federal government was represented.

