The case involving the death of Bumpa co-founder, Adetunji Opayele, has been adjourned by a Lagos court

Opayele, a popular figure in the Nigerian tech space, tragically died in a motorcycle accident in Lagos on March 5, 2025

The suspect in the case, Abiola Adams-Odutayo, was arraigned but the DPP’s legal advice is still pending, making the case to be adjourned to May 28

Marina, Lagos – Legal proceedings in the case involving the death of Bumpa co-founder, Adetunji “TeeJay” Opayele, have been adjourned to May 28, 2025, as the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is yet to issue legal advice on the matter.

The case came up at Court 1 of the Tinubu Magistrate District in Lagos on Wednesday, April 16, where the prosecutor informed the presiding magistrate that the DPP's advice was not ready.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to allow the DPP time to conclude and submit its recommendations.

What led to TeeJay Opayele’s death?

Opayele, 32, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s tech startup space, tragically lost his life in the late hours of March 4, 2025, following a motorcycle accident on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island, Lagos. He was struck by a Ford Edge SUV reportedly driven by Abiola Adams-Odutayo, a healthcare professional.

According to police investigations and eyewitness accounts per TechCabal, Adams-Odutayo allegedly failed to yield the right of way while merging onto the expressway. She has also been accused of refusing to assist the injured Opayele at the scene.

Passers-by eventually intervened, and an Uber driver transported him to a hospital after multiple rejections from other facilities. He was confirmed dead shortly after midnight on March 5.

Adams-Odutayo was arraigned on March 12 at the Lagos State High Court, facing charges of reckless driving and causing death by dangerous driving under the Lagos State Road Traffic Law. She pleaded not guilty and was granted bail set at ₦1 million with two sureties.

The incident sparked national outrage, with over 63,000 people signing a petition demanding justice and transparency. Members of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, friends, and supporters of the late entrepreneur have continued to call for accountability and a thorough judicial process.

About Adetunji Opayele, Bumpa co-founder

Adetunji Opayele was the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bumpa, a retail automation startup empowering small businesses across Nigeria. Under his leadership, the platform supported over 60,000 merchants and processed transactions exceeding ₦160 billion.

A law graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University who transitioned into tech, Opayele was widely admired for his innovation and impact in Nigeria’s startup landscape.

In his memory, Bumpa has announced plans to launch an AI assistant named “Teejay” within its application to honour his legacy and continue supporting businesses.

The next hearing is expected to provide further direction on the DPP’s stance regarding the continuation or elevation of the charges.

