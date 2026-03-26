What happened to Click and Carry from Shark Tank after the Sharks said yes

Click and Carry from Shark Tank has grown significantly since securing a deal with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran in Season 12. As of 2026, the company has reached nearly $8 million in lifetime sales and maintains an annual revenue of approximately $1 million. Click and Carry has also expanded its retail presence to include Walmart, The Container Store, and Amazon.

Sharks Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran test out the Click and Carry hands-free bag carrier during Kim Meckwood's Season 12 pitch on Shark Tank. Photo: @clickandcarry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Click and Carry secured a deal with Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban on Shark Tank Season 12, receiving $225,000 for 40% equity.

Season receiving Despite the handshake on TV, the deal never officially closed after the due diligence process.

after the due diligence process. The brand is now sold through major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Lowe's, The Container Store, and Kroger and can be found in grocery chains, such as Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, and Ralphs.

Click and Carry is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million as of early 2026 and is available in multiple colours, including blue, green, purple, pink, and black.

Business profile summary

Industry Home and housewares/lifestyle accessories Product type Handle for carrying multiple shopping bags Founder Kimberly “Kim” Meckwood Funding (Pre-Shark Tank) Self-funded Year of establishment 2013 Shark Tank appearance (Season) Season 12, Episode 8 Shark Tank appearance date 11 December 2020 Valuation at time of appearance $1.5 million Business status in 2026 Active Sharks Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran Investment asked $225,000 Equity offered 15% Final result $225,000 for 40% equity (deal not closed after the show)

Click and Carry's Shark Tank appearance

In Season 12, Episode 8 of the American business reality television show Shark Tank, Kimberly “Kim” Meckwood pitched Click and Carry, an ergonomic handle designed to help users carry multiple heavy bags at once, either by hand or over the shoulder. The product features a rotating top and a gel-padded grip that helps distribute weight evenly, supporting up to 80 to 100 pounds.

Meckwood, a medical device sales representative, said the idea came to her in a dream after a breakup left her carrying groceries on her own. She also demonstrated strong persistence, auditioning for the show seven times over seven years before finally getting on board.

At the time of filming, each unit cost $1.85 to produce and sold for $11.99. The company had generated about $625,000 in lifetime sales, with only $70,000 earned in the year before her appearance. Before going on the show, Kim sold Click and Carry at farmers’ markets and swap meets but paused the business while battling breast cancer, then decided to pursue it fully after her recovery.

Founder Kim Meckwood demonstrates her Click and Carry device on Shark Tank. Photo: @kimberly.meckwood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Click and Carry's Shark Tank pitch deal

Meckwood initially entered the tank seeking $225,000 for 15% equity. Barbara Corcoran first made an aggressive offer of $225,000 for 100% ownership, which Meckwood refused because the business was deeply personal to her. Barbara then revised her offer to $225,000 for 85% equity, but Meckwood declined again.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban then suggested a joint deal with Barbara, noting that while Meckwood was a strong inventor, she needed support with operations. Together, they offered $225,000 for 40% equity, with the plan that they would handle operations and inventory while Meckwood focused on product development. She accepted the offer on air.

However, after the show, the deal did not officially close following the due diligence process, a common outcome for many Shark Tank agreements.

A woman showcasing Click and Carry bags. Photo: @kimberly.meckwood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As of March 2026, the Shark Tank product remains a successful business, even though its original deal on Shark Tank did not close. The company has generated nearly $8 million in lifetime sales, with annual revenue holding at about $1 million. Its estimated net worth is around $1.5 million.

Click and Carry is now sold nationwide through major retailers, including Lowe's, Walmart, The Container Store, and Tractor Supply Company. It is also available in regional grocery chains such as Meijer, Albertsons, and Safeway.

Click and Carry operational challenges and new directions

Click and Carry has faced some operational challenges, especially in manufacturing. As documented by Fox56, in 2025, founder Kimberly Meckwood explained that producing the product in the U.S. would significantly raise costs, making it more expensive than the current overseas production model. She stated:

My mold overseas was $26,000 and would be $65,000 here at a minimum. And the steel that is used, let’s say we use the fine American steel, it has to be sent over to China to create the molds because they’re the experts in mold making,

Click and Carry founder and CEO Kim Meckwood. Photo: @kimberly.meckwood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kim also noted that she has invested $10,000 to explore U.S. production, but rising costs and steep import tariffs have made it financially challenging to move forward.

Let’s say it cost me about $150,000 to pay for that product. Well with the 145% tariff, it’s going to cost me another 218,000 or close to that in addition to the $150,000 I already paid to create the product. I can’t afford that,

Looking ahead, the company has focused on improving the original product rather than launching new ones. Although a new idea for surfers and skiers was mentioned in 2022, recent efforts have centred on expanding how the carrier is used, including carrying paint cans, ski boots, and sports gear.

Is Click and Carry from Shark Tank still in business?

Click and Carry is still in business and thriving, with its products now sold nationwide in major U.S. retailers such as Lowe’s, Walmart, The Container Store, and Tractor Supply, as well as regional grocery chains like Meijer, Albertsons, and Safeway.

Did Click and Carry get a deal on Shark Tank?

Click and Carry secured a deal on Shark Tank, with founder Kim Meckwood accepting a joint offer from Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran for $225,000 in exchange for 40% equity.

What is the net worth of Click and Carry?

As of this writing, Click and Carry’s net worth is estimated at approximately $1.5 million.

Who is the CEO of Click and Carry?

Kimberly (Kim) Meckwood is the CEO, founder, and owner of Click and Carry.

Which Shark Tank episode featured Click and Carry?

Click and Carry was featured in Season 12, Episode 8 of Shark Tank, where Kim Meckwood pitched the product.

Click and Carry from Shark Tank Season 12 continues to thrive, even though the deal with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran did not go through after due diligence. Today, the company remains active and growing, with a strong market presence and continued customer demand.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Crispy Cones after Shark Tank. Crispy Cones landed a $200,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank Season 14, episode 17, in exchange for 20% equity.

Following their deal with Corcoran, Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson grew their business by opening their first franchise in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and adding seven additional locations across Utah and Arizona by March 2024. Since then, the company has grown to operate in eleven additional states, including California.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng