PDP chieftain Ayodeji Da-Silva plans to defect to APC in Lagos State

Da-Silva cites alignment with progressive ideals as motivation for the shift

He believes APC provides a platform for better people-oriented policies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Ayodeji Da-Silva, is poised to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Da-Silva said his decision is driven by a deep commitment to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Lagos PDP chieftain Ayodeji Da-Silva announces plan to defect to APC. Photo credit: Ayodeji Da-Silva/APC

Source: UGC

The healthcare professional and seasoned politician cited alignment with progressive ideals and people-oriented policies.

Da-Silva noted that his planned defection is informed by his belief that the APC offers a more forward-thinking platform capable of delivering people-friendly policies and advancing Nigeria’s development agenda.

Source: Legit.ng