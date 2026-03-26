Breaking: Prominent PDP Chieftain Set to Defect to APC Ahead of 2027 Elections
- PDP chieftain Ayodeji Da-Silva plans to defect to APC in Lagos State
- Da-Silva cites alignment with progressive ideals as motivation for the shift
- He believes APC provides a platform for better people-oriented policies
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lagos State - A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Ayodeji Da-Silva, is poised to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Da-Silva said his decision is driven by a deep commitment to the growth and development of Lagos State.
The healthcare professional and seasoned politician cited alignment with progressive ideals and people-oriented policies.
Da-Silva noted that his planned defection is informed by his belief that the APC offers a more forward-thinking platform capable of delivering people-friendly policies and advancing Nigeria’s development agenda.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.