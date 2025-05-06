Nnamdi Kanu's family has denied the report that the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB admitted to inciting the public against the police and other security personnel

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has denied reports that he admitted to inciting the public to attack security personnel. In a statement, the family described the reports as a misrepresentation of court proceedings and called for an immediate retraction.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, speaking on behalf of the family, condemned the inaccurate reporting of Kanu's ongoing trial. The family expressed concern that certain media outlets had misrepresented the court proceedings, publishing headlines that were misleading and did not reflect the reality of what transpired in court.

Nnamdi Kanu's trial: What happened at the court

According to the family, the May 6, 2025, hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja revealed inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. A DSS witness being cross-examined admitted to being unaware of key elements of the charges and inconsistencies in the allegations relating to incitement.

Vanguard reported that the family stressed that this testimony should not be misconstrued as an admission of guilt by Kanu. They emphasised that Kanu did not admit to the allegations and that the witness's responses highlighted the weaknesses in the prosecution's case.

They also raised procedural concerns, noting that certain documents referenced in court had not been filed or served in line with legal requirements. The presiding judge reportedly reminded the prosecution of the need to follow due process.

Kanu's family expressed disappointment

The Kanu family expressed disappointment over the lack of substantive evidence presented in court and urged that the trial be conducted with fairness and respect for the rights of all parties involved. They called for a retraction of the misleading reports and accurate reporting of the court proceedings.

Nnamdi Kanu had been in detention and facing trial since 2021, when he was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria. There were claims that he was arrested by the Interpol in Kenya, but the international police had denied having any involvement in the arrest of the embattled leader of IPOB. It was later reported that the Kenyan police arrested him.

The leaders in the southeast have called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu and resolve his case through a political solution. However, Kanu's trial witnessed a new dawn after his demand for a new judge was recently granted.

Obi of Onitsha denied mobilising for Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, denied that he had mobilised Igbo youths to protest in Abuja on March 21.

According to the traditional ruler, he had not made any moves to arrange a protest action in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu's case before the court.

The Obi urged the public to disregard the rumours as false and misleading, and expressed confidence in the case being resolved peacefully.

