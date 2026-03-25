Blessing CEO has shared another video about her health status after facing criticism and accusations of lying

In the video, she outlined her treatment plans while appealing to the public for support

Her emotional outburst sparked massive reactions from fans, many of whom consoled her and prayed for her speedy recovery

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO, whose real name is Blessing Okoro, has shared an emotional plea after being diagnosed with breast cancer, stating that she urgently needs surgery to stop the spread of the disease.

The controversial personality initially made the announcement, but many did not believe her, with some reacting skeptically to her first video.

Reactions as Blessing CEO breaks down, confirms breast cancer battle, begs for funds. Photo credit@blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

In a bid to raise funds for her surgery, she put up some of her properties for auction and asked fans to buy them.

In a heartfelt video where she was in tears, Blessing CEO admitted that deciding to speak out was not easy.

“It was a very hard decision for me to do this. That is why I am here, pleading. If I have ever touched your life, nothing is too small. It is time to show me, love. I just want to be fine. I have never been this clueless in my life,” she said.

Blessing CEO shares more about her plight

Blessing CEO gives update about her cancer case, begs fans. Photo credit@blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

She explained that the surgery is critical to determine how far the cancer has spread and, if necessary, to perform an amputation.

“An urgent surgery is needed to stop the spread or to know how far it has gone and to do an amputation if they have to take off one of the two,” she said.

Blessing CEO also described how powerless she feels in her current predicament.

“When situations like this come, you become powerless. I might not be able to do anything, work, or influence. Resources have gone into this,” she added.

Fans react to Blessing CEO’s video.

The video quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom offered prayers, support, and encouragement for her speedy recovery.

Some admitted they did not believe her the first time, but rallied to offer help after seeing her emotional plea.

Here is Blessing CEO’s Instagram video:

What fans said about Blessing CEO's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Blessing CEO about her health. Here are some of the comments below:

@amarachiigbidbah shared:

"Jesus, so you are serious, Ble, God’s healing upon you, you will share your testimony here, and we will all celebrate with you in Jesus name, Amen."

@shimadoo_umeh wrote:

"My prayers are with you, CEO. You will survive this."

@fortunenonye shared:

"Blessing plss!! Be strong, sister. God can fix anything!! It will not end the way the devil planned it in jesus name!! Ur health is restored."

@shimadoo_umeh wrote:

"My prayers are with you, CEO. You will survive."

Saida BOJ speaks about men, money.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the lady had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim. According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng