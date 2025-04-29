The Federal High Court in Abuja has given its ruling on the request for the prosecution’s witnesses to be shielded in Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial

Justice James Omotosho granted the request prosecution’s witnesses to be shielded against the IPOB leader on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo (SAN) explained the reason prosecution’s witnesses needed to be shielded

FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request by the prosecution for its witnesses to be shielded in the terrorism trial of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo (SAN) had filed for the request in an ex-parte application.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Omotosho granted the permission on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

He argued that the identities of the witnesses needed to be protected for security reasons.

The lawyer said there was the need to protect the witnesses as the case against Kanu borders on terrorism.

The prosecuting lawyer also asked the court to shield the the witnesses’ names from the public for the general reasons of security.

The Defence lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) requested for similar cooperation from the prosecution when the defendant’s bail application is being considered.

Agabi stated this after refusing to object to the prosecution’s application.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opened its case by calling its first witness, identified as PWAAA, who is currently in the witness box.

Nnamdi Kanu declares innocence on terrorism charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the IPOB leader expressed remorse for his past conduct during trial, apologizing to Justice Binta Nyako and Chief Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo (SAN), for his courtroom outburst.

Kanu pleaded not guilty to fresh terrorism charges filed by the federal government, rejecting claims of threatening Nigeria’s unity and running an illegal radio station.

Following a request for case reassignment due to alleged bias, the trial will now be handled by Justice James Omotosho, with hearings scheduled for April 29, May 2, and May 6, 2025.

