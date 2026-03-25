Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, a respected clergyman with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), has revealed his past as an armed robber in a startling confession

Dachomo is known for appealing to the United States and the international community to intervene and stop what he describes as an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt

Dachomo's transformation began after an alleged life-changing, powerful encounter with Jesus Christ in 1980

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Jos, Plateau State - Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, a cleric based in Plateau State, north-central Nigeria, has opened up about his involvement in a 1980 bank robbery.

In a now-trending video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Rev. Dachomo said he turned away from crime after experiencing the saving power of Jesus.

Cleric Ezekiel Dachomo, outspoken on alleged Christian genocide, reveals his past as an armed robber. Photo credit: @christaintalks

Source: Instagram

Cleric Dachomo reveals criminal past

Dachomo is popular for speaking out on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. US President Donald Trump has engaged in high-stakes diplomacy and threatened military intervention in Nigeria, alleging a "genocide" against Christians, a claim strongly disputed by the Nigerian government.

He said:

“Jesus came personally into my room while I was sleeping. I didn't know that I was operating with 14 demons until Jesus encountered me.

"That night there was war. He came with seven angels. I was just an observer seeing the drama that is being done on my life (sic). Jesus ordered the seven angels to strike the enemy. In fact, they were killed instantly. I took the covers of those images that were killed. I covered myself as if I'm dead. But the master Jesus said, 'there was somebody that we have not killed.' Go, fish him out.

"When they were coming, putting other corpse, then I have to stand up and begin to beg. I was asking for forgiveness. 'Forgive me, I will never do that again.'

“In 1980, it was our gang that robbed a bank in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. 1980, they made away with a lot of money. It was my best friend that led the operation.

"I didn't know that I would come and encounter God. And God really helped me. That day that I encountered Jesus, I went outside, I tried my best to smoke cigarette, I couldn't. The power of smoking was broken in my life.”

The trending video can be watched below via X:

Nigerians react to Dachomo’s revelation

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on social media have reacted to Rev. Dachomo’s revelation of being a former member of an armed robbery gang.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

@__biola_carter1 wrote on X:

"Background no dey finish for body. That’s why he still speaks and acts like a crazy soul."

@Umarjumper said via X:

"You know those stubborn boys when na only boys for their house, as no older men to contain them again. Na their type be this."

Social media users react as Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo reveals former involvement in armed robbery. Photo credit: @IAmDonawon

Source: Twitter

@OlamiEedris wrote on X:

"Wow really."

Read more on Ezekiel Dachomo:

Cleric Dachomo responds to health rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev Dachomo reacted to widespread rumours about his health, dismissing claims that he is dead or close to death.

In a video shared online, the cleric addressed the speculations directly, saying he is very much alive despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The reaction follows growing public concern after a Plateau State journalist, Masara Kim Usman, called on Christians in the state and across Nigeria to pray for Rev. Dachomo, whom he said is battling a relapse of a liver disease and may require urgent medical treatment abroad.

Source: Legit.ng