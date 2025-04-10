Nnamdi Kanu's suit challenging his arrest in Kenya and moving him to Nigeria for trial has been dismissed at the Federal High Court in Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the N50 billion suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the trial court dismissed the suit over failure of diligent prosecution during the hearing on Thursday, April 10.

Why court struck out Nnamdi Kanu's suit

According to Vanguard, when the case was called on Thursday for hearing, neither the federal government nor Kanu was represented by their lawyer at the court.

The judge noted that in the last hearing of the suit, it was only the federal government that was represented by its counsel while no lawyer represented the embattled IPOB leader.

Justice Ekwo noted that the suit had taken three different adjournments because of a lack of representation, leading to its consequent strike out.

Recall that Kanu had filed the suit with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation as the first and second defendants. The suit number is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022.

Why Kanu sued FG, AGF

Kanu sued the federal government on the allegations that bordered on the violation of his rights. He had alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

The embattled IPOB leader then took the matter to court to challenge the way and manner in which he was "abducted" from Kenya, wanting the court to determine if such action was consistent with the extant laws.

In the suit, Kanu cited: “the provisions of Article 12 (4) of the African Charter on human and peoples rights (ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Article/Part 5 (a) of the African Charter’s principles and guidelines on human and peoples’ rights while countering terrorism in Africa.”

The embatled leader of the proscribed IPOB also wanted the court to determine “whether by the operation of Section 15 of the Extradition Act Cap E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the plaintiff can be competently/legally tried for offences stated in counts 1 to 14 of the 15-count amended charge."

Obi of Onitsha denied mobilising for Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, has denied the report that he was mobilising Igbo youths to protest in Abuja on Friday, March 21.

According to the traditional ruler, he was not mobilising any youths to protest in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu's case before the court.

The Obi said the reports are false and misleading while urging the public to disregard as he expressed his confidence in the peaceful resolution of the matter.

