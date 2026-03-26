At least 24 people confirmed dead after bus plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

Rescue operations faced challenges as rain and strong currents hindered recovery efforts

Prime Minister Rahman orders an investigation following the tragic accident near Daulatdia

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international news.

Dhaka, Bangladesh - At least 24 people died after a passenger bus carrying around ​40 passengers plunged into the Padma ‌River while attempting to board a ferry in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The accident occurred ​on Wednesday, March 25, when the bus lost ​control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia ⁠in Rajbari district, about 100 km (62 miles) ​from Dhaka, Reuters reported.

At least 24 people died after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River near Daulatdia, Bangladesh, while trying to board a ferry. Photo credit: @DDNewslive

Source: Twitter

AP News also noted the unfortunate update.

The bus overturned and sank ​nearly 30 feet (9 m) into the river, according to police and the Fire Service and Civil ​Defence.

Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside ​the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women ‌and ⁠five children, Fire Service official Talha Bin Zasim said.

24 people have been confirmed dead so far, including two women who ​died after ​being rescued, ⁠according to The Hindu.

Rescue operations hampered by rain

Many of the passengers swam to safety, but others were trapped in the bus and eventually drowned, said fire official Dewan Sohel Rana.

Rescue efforts were led by four fire service units ‌and 10 divers, supported by the army, police, coast guard and local authorities. A rescue vessel joined the operation late on Wednesday to lift the bus.

Even then, strong currents and rains disrupted the rescue operations overnight.

Another fire official, Talha Bin Zasim, said at least 24 people had died and 22 of those were found inside the submerged bus. That includes six men, 11 women and five children. Another two women died after they were rescued, Zasim said.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman shows concern about the river bus accident, ordering an investigation and updates on the ongoing operation to salvage the situation. Photo credit: @revolt_71, RONBupdates

Source: Twitter

PM orders probe into bus tragedy

Rajbari district officials disclosed that Prime Minister (PM) Tarique Rahman called to receive updates on the rescue operation and ordered an investigation into the accident.

Witnesses and police reported that around 11 passengers managed to swim to shore or were rescued, while the majority remain missing.

The terminal's supervisor, Monir Hossain, said:

"When the bus was heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, another smaller utility ferry hit the pontoon. It plunged into the river as the bus driver lost control of the steering."

He added:

"Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river, but we could do nothing."

The viral video can be watched below via X:

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