Nollywood actor Austine Emmanuel called out Seyi Tinubu for focusing on his father's re-election rather than the legacy President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave behind

The actor claimed that people around the president's son are only after money and accused Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest of deceiving him with insincere support

Emmanuel stated that if President Tinubu had performed well, there would be no need to buy people's support with money, adding that Nigerians are suffering from economic stability

Nollywood actor Austine Emmanuel has openly criticised Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

Emmanuel expressed concern that the president's son seems more focused on his father’s political future than on the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Nollywood's Austine Emmanuel challenges Seyi Tinubu to consider his father's legacy as president amid Nigeria's ongoing economic hardship. Photo: iam_austineemmanuel/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

He made his remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he urged Seyi Tinubu to reflect on the legacy his father will leave behind.

The actor explained that Seyi seems preoccupied with ensuring his father’s return to power, while ignoring the question of how history will judge him.

Austine Emmanuel explained that those around the president's son are not being truthful, as many are only motivated by financial gain.

“Seyi Tinubu, all you are concerned about is how your dad will become the president again, but you are not bothered about the legacy he will leave behind. What will people say about him when he leaves? People around you will not tell you the truth because they are only after your money.”

He went further to say that the support surrounding the president is largely transactional, claiming that without money, most of it would disappear.

“People following you now will not follow you if money wasn’t involved. It’s all fake love. If President Tinubu did well, you don’t need to buy people with money before they support you.”

The actor also criticised the recently appointed coordinators of the City Boy Movement, a group mobilising support for Tinubu in the southeast, accusing them of self-interest. He mentioned Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest, insisting that their loyalty is questionable.

Emmanuel said President Bola Tinubu did not do well, stating that Nigerians are suffering and facing economic, food, electricity, and security challenges.

“How nice would it be if your Dad did one single thing for the masses in the last four years. Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest are just deceiving you. When they get to their polling unit, they can never vote for your dad. The masses are suffering. Your Dad didn’t do well. There is no food, no security and no money.”

The Nollywood star concluded by noting that if the president did well, there would be no need for Seyi Tinubu to pay people and seek support, as it would come naturally.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Austine Emmanuel's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ChainFundIt said:

"Exactly! Legacy isn't something you campaign for, it's something people feel in their daily lives. If the average person is still struggling, no amount of PR or loyalty from public figures will change how history remembers things."

@amandyobasi1 commented:

"The truth is one, in this matter he just said the truth. You either support the truth or attack, it wouldn't make it a lie."

@isonlyGod wrote:

"If a leader's performance is truly good, people will defend him for free. When support has to be sponsored, it says a lot about the reality on the ground."

@poseidonasabari reacted:

"politicians knw all this..they dont care hehe .. they knw people r after the money ... u think those lege and dose city boys buy cheaper petrol ? they r being blackmailed ... there is a leverage held against them. apart from money gain."

@MondayCaroline said:

"What happened when Buhari died will be a little compare to what will happen when this one sub. When the wicked kings dies . The people celebrate."

Nigerian actor Austine Emmanuel warns Seyi Tinubu that financial support does not equal genuine loyalty. Photo: iam_austineemmanuel/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Austine Emmanuel speaks on conspiracy in Nollywood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Austine Emmanuel shared his ordeal in the country's movie industry during a TV programme called "Oyimomo."

The filmmaker disclosed the tense conspiracy set up against him, revealing that he was once outside the country because the dispute was deep and had reached a point where they wished for his downfall.

He described himself as a king compared to the likes of Femi Adebayo and Lateef Adedimeji, adding that out of 10 productions, it would take grace for another movie to outshine his.

Source: Legit.ng