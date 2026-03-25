The controversy surrounding Baba Ijesha has resurfaced as Yomi Fabiyi defended him

In a viral video, the actor shared what allegedly transpired between the comic actor and Princess' daughter

Fabiyi's remark in the video has since sparked outrage online, with many condemning the actor

Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi has sparked outrage after he publicly defended his colleague Baba Ijesha's 2021 sexual assault conviction.

In a viral clip from a live session, Yomi claimed it was merely a rushed kiss and brief fondling as the homeowner was expected back soon.

Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi defends Baba Ijesha amid controversy on social media Credit: yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Fabiyi claimed, “There was no intention to r@pe. Baba Ijesha just wanted to play with the girl and kiss her quickly because he knew the homeowner would be back soon.”

The case dates back to 2021, when Baba Ijesha was caught on CCTV assaulting the daughter of actress and comedian Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess.

He has since served a prison term related to the incident and was released in November 2025.

Recently, he granted two separate interviews, speaking with actress Biola Adebayo and musician Yinka Ayefele.

Yomi Fabiyi shares what allegedly transpired between Baba Ijesha and young girl. Credit: babaijesha

Source: Instagram

The video of Yomi Fabiyi defending Baba Ijesha is below:

Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi defends Baba Ijesha

Reacting, netizens condemn Fabiyi's remarks, with calls for his investigation trending on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ayinke.ade reacted:

"In a sane country, they would have picked you up!"

oladejibellokozo said:

"I can help it ! I don’t share my opinions on issues like this but this statement right here is very very disgusting . Do people have kids or plan to? As much as I know there are possibilities of hidden facts on this case I still have very little patience for statements like this . This statement is nauseating and actually very worrisome."

bon.jo.gi reacted:

"It had better be sarcasm .... Still, some things are better left unsaid. It's unthinkable.

dollarrposh said:

"Hold on! What did i just read?? How is this one even walking freely? Ah God."

mukhtar_usman commented:

"The Yoruba movie industry is such a big disgrace and disappointment. Yomi Fabiyi is an imbecile who should not be allowed to roam amongst humans. I really pray Princess finds peace because these animals will keep digging up her wounds."

ojbsports said:

"That Yomi Fabiyi guy needs to be arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment. Can’t believe what I just watched on IG. Gosh."

dammiee_xx commented:

"We're not using our jails enough, and it shows."

edingor_trainings commented:

"These people should be sued again and told not to ever mention this case again."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following Baba Ijesha's release.

Source: Legit.ng