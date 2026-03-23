Dr Daniel Olukoya has clarified that the “Die by Fire” prayer was a spiritual declaration rather than a call for physical harm

He explained that the prayer was rooted in biblical principles of spiritual warfare and deliverance

The cleric said the prayer had remained a defining expression of faith within Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries

Founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has offered an explanation on the meaning behind the widely known “Die by Fire” prayer associated with the ministry.

The cleric said the phrase has often been misunderstood outside its spiritual context.

Dr Daniel Olukoya defends the church's use of controversial statements for prayers. Photo: FB/Olukoya

Source: Facebook

Olukoya made the clarification in a message shared on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

He said the prayer was never intended as a literal expression of violence but as a spiritual declaration aimed at forces believed to obstruct human progress and destiny.

Meaning behind the controversial prayer

According to him, the prayer targets what he described as invisible challenges that manifest as persistent hardship, spiritual opposition and stagnation.

He explained that it is designed as a call for divine intervention against negative influences confronting individuals and families.

He described the prayer as one that seeks divine action against “evil plantations, stubborn problems, and opposing forces.” Olukoya said the wording aligns with biblical teachings on spiritual warfare, where believers rely on God’s authority to confront affliction and oppression.

Dr Daniel Olukoya explained that the “Die by Fire” prayer was a spiritual declaration.

Source: Facebook

Rooted in spiritual warfare doctrine

“‘Die by Fire’ is a command for divine judgment against the works of darkness and a release of heaven’s power to enforce freedom,” he explained.

He added that the prayer must be approached with spiritual understanding and personal holiness to be effective.

Olukoya said when properly applied, the prayer serves as a tool for deliverance and restoration. He noted that it is meant to break spiritual barriers and open paths to victory rather than function as a slogan or emotional chant.

The cleric further stated that the prayer reflects key Christian themes such as authority in Christ and triumph over adversity. He encouraged believers to engage it with faith and discipline.

Within Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, the “Die by Fire” prayer has remained a defining element of its prayer culture. It symbolizes an assertive approach to spiritual challenges and a reliance on divine power to overcome them.

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng