Uchechi Kanu clarified that her husband’s courtroom apology was necessary for his new legal counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), to address past incidents involving Justice Binta Nyako

She emphasized that Agabi, a former Attorney-General, sought to mend strained relations within the judiciary, as Kanu’s previous court outbursts had led to Justice Nyako’s withdrawal from his case

Mrs. Kanu also revealed that Justice James Omotosho apologized to Kanu for the prolonged delays in his trial, while urging the public to consider the full context before drawing conclusions

FCT, Abuja - Uchechi Kanu, wife of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has shed light on why her husband apologized in court during his recent hearing.

In a statement personally signed by her and obtained by our correspondent on Saturday, she clarified that Kanu’s new legal representative, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), needed to address the court regarding past incidents involving Justice Binta Nyako.

Nnamdi Kanu's wife has explained why he recently apologized in court. Photo credit: @OkwukKanu

Source: Twitter

Why Kanu’s apology was necessary

According to Mrs. Kanu, the apology was prompted by the standing of Chief Agabi, who has previously served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

She explained that as a respected legal figure, it was necessary for him to mend strained relations within the judiciary before proceeding with the case, The Cable reported.

“In court today, my husband, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, recognized the importance of Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, addressing the issues that transpired before Justice Binta Nyako, which had significantly impacted Nigeria’s judiciary,” she stated.

She added:

“Chief Agabi, a former Attorney-General, took on the responsibility of easing tensions within the legal community, as Onyendu’s previous reactions in court had sparked concerns leading to Justice Nyako’s withdrawal from his case.”

Uchechi Kanu has mentioned why her husband, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, apologized in court. Photo credit: @OkwukKanu

Source: Twitter

Justice Omotosho also apologized

Mrs. Kanu further revealed that Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the current proceedings, also extended an apology to her husband for the prolonged delays and challenges he has faced in his trial, The Punch reported.

“Justice Omotosho acknowledged the difficulties Onyendu has endured over the years due to court processes. Chief Agabi’s intervention was a strategic move to balance Onyendu’s emotions with the necessary respect for the judiciary,” she noted.

She urged the public to read the full context of the proceedings before forming opinions, emphasizing that Agabi’s approach was aimed at fostering peace and dialogue.

Soludo reacts to opposing Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo reacted to allegations that he is against the release of Kanu.

The Anambra state governor said he has been actively working towards Kanu’s release from detention over terrorism charges.

The governor accused his political opponents of being responsible for the allegation to tarnish his image.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng