Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed remorse for his previous misconduct during his trial.

During a court session at the Federal High Court, Kanu apologized to Justice Binta Nyako and Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, for his actions in the last proceeding.

In a statement read by his lead counsel, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, the IPOB leader acknowledged his outburst and sought forgiveness.

“Kanu regrets his words and actions in the previous hearing. He understands that in his frustration, he spoke in a manner that was inappropriate. He extends his sincere apologies to Justice Binta Nyako and Chief Awomolo, SAN, for any offense caused,” Agabi stated.

He further noted that while Kanu is passionate about his cause, he recognizes the importance of decorum in legal proceedings.

“He is not perfect, but his advocacy for his people is rooted in deep concern. However, resolving disagreements must always be pursued through peaceful means,” Agabi added.

Kanu Denies Charges as Fresh Trial Begins

During his arraignment on Friday, Kanu pleaded not guilty to the fresh terrorism charges leveled against him by the federal government.

The case was presided over by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, with heavy security presence from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Upon reading the seven-count charge, Kanu firmly denied accusations related to threatening Nigeria’s unity and allegedly operating an unlawful radio station to spread Biafra-related messages.

Federal government prosecutor Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, informed the court of the government’s readiness to commence prosecution in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling that mandated a fresh trial.

He also requested an accelerated hearing, which the court granted.

Following an agreement between both parties, Justice Omotosho scheduled the trial to commence on April 29, with additional hearings set for May 2 and May 6, 2025.

Background and Legal Developments

Kanu has been in DSS custody since his controversial extradition from Kenya in June 2021. His legal team has persistently challenged the process, seeking his release and fair trial conditions.

Earlier this year, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, reassigned the case from Justice Nyako to Justice Omotosho after Kanu’s legal representatives accused Nyako of bias.

The transfer followed Justice Nyako’s decision to recuse herself on September 24, 2024, citing Kanu’s loss of confidence in the court.

With the trial set to proceed under Justice Omotosho, legal experts anticipate a pivotal legal battle in the coming months.

Source: Legit.ng