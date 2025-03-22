IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has officially accepted Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, as his new lead counsel in his ongoing legal battle with the Nigerian government

Kanu’s acceptance of Chief Agabi aims to restore professionalism in the case and mend strained relations between his legal team and the judiciary

Justice James Omotosho acknowledged delays in Kanu’s trial and apologized for its mishandling, while Chief Agabi’s intervention seeks to balance Kanu’s frustrations with courtroom decorum, potentially influencing the case’s direction

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has officially accepted the appointment of Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, as his new lead counsel in his ongoing legal battle with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kanu’s wife, Uchechi Kanu, confirmed this development in a statement through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Finally Accepts New Attorney General, Gives Reasons

Source: Twitter

She emphasized that her husband not only welcomed Chief Agabi’s leadership but also supported his decision to address the Federal High Court on past judicial proceedings that had sparked controversy.

Why Kanu accepted Chief Agabi

According to Uchechi Kanu, the decision to bring in Chief Agabi was driven by the need to restore professionalism and decorum in the ongoing legal process.

“In the court today, my husband, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, accepted the need for Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, to address the court of Justice James Omotosho on what transpired at Justice Binta Nyako’s court, which shook the foundations of the Nigerian judiciary,” she stated.

Chief Agabi, a two-time Attorney General and Minister of Justice in Nigeria, was appointed to manage the legal complexities surrounding Kanu’s case.

Uchechi Kanu explained that his appointment was a strategic move to mend strained relations between Kanu’s legal team and the judiciary, particularly following Justice Nyako’s recusal from the case.

Balancing Legal Strategy and Court Dignity

Uchechi Kanu highlighted that Chief Agabi’s approach was to temper Kanu’s frustration with the court’s expectations of decorum.

“Chief Agabi, stepping into Onyendu’s brief, acted to smooth the ruffled feathers in some segments of the bar and bench, caused by his legitimate anger-fueled outbursts against Justice Binta Nyako’s court,” she stated.

She further noted that Chief Agabi’s stature in the legal profession made it necessary to create an environment of mutual respect between the court and Kanu’s defense team.

Justice Omotosho’s Apology and Legal Proceedings

The hearing also saw Justice James Omotosho acknowledge the delays in Kanu’s trial, expressing regret over how his case had been handled over the years.

“Remarkably, Justice James Omotosho, presiding, also apologized to Onyendu for the prolonged delay and mishandling of his trial over the years, acknowledging his ordeal at the hands of the Federal High Court Abuja,” Uchechi Kanu revealed.

She stressed that Chief Agabi’s intervention was not only a legal strategy but also a broader effort to seek an amicable resolution to Kanu’s case while ensuring that his rights were upheld.

“Chief Agabi’s move was strategic, balancing Onyendu’s fury with the court’s dignity. His vision is for an amicable resolution and peaceful co-existence. It is not rocket science,” she concluded.

What is the implications for Kanu’s trial?

With Chief Agabi now leading Kanu’s defense, legal analysts believe the new approach may bring a shift in how the case is handled moving forward.

IPOB supporters and legal experts are watching closely to see whether this change will pave the way for a more balanced and transparent legal process.

As the trial continues, all eyes remain on the Federal High Court’s next steps in determining the fate of the IPOB leader.

Why Nnamdi Kanu apologised in court - Wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Uchechi Kanu, wife of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has shed light on why her husband apologised in court during his recent hearing.

In a statement personally signed by her and obtained on Saturday, she clarified that Kanu’s new legal representative, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), needed to address the court regarding past incidents involving Justice Binta Nyako.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng