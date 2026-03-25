A tragic sand pit collapse in Kano State, northwest Nigeria, has reportedly left several brick-workers dead

Eyewitnesses described community panic during rescue efforts for several trapped labourers on the site of the tragedy

A concerned federal lawmaker waded in and called for urgent assistance as well as specialised rescue equipment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Kano, Kano State - Several brick workers are feared dead after a sand pit used for brick-making collapsed at Ridawa village, Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, on Wednesday morning, March 25.

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident occurred while labourers were digging a deep excavation site for brick production.

Several brick workers feared dead as sand pit collapses in Ridawa village, Kano State; Governor Abba Yusuf is yet to respond. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano residents die in tragedy

The pit suddenly caved in, trapping many of them beneath the debris, The Punch noted.

Eyewitnesses explained that the collapse sparked panic and immense sadness in the community as fellow workers and residents rushed to the scene to commence rescue efforts.

Federal lawmaker speaks on Kano incident

Sani Bala, the member representing Ghari/Tsanyawa federal constituency, disclosed that preliminary reports indicated that about 10 persons might be trapped underground.

He called for urgent intervention from relevant authorities, appealing for the deployment of specialised rescue equipment to support ongoing operations.

The House of Representatives member stated:

“We need urgent assistance to save those still trapped.

"The community is doing its best, but professional rescue support is required."

Rescue efforts continue in Kano

As of the time of this report, rescue efforts were ongoing, with villagers and emergency responders digging through the rubble in a bid to reach those buried. However, several victims were yet to be rescued, raising fears that the death toll could rise.

Residents noted that such incidents were not uncommon in rural brick-making sites, where workers often operate in deep pits without adequate safety measures or supervision.

Read more Kano news:

2 Kano lawmakers die hours apart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State House of Assembly was plunged into mourning following the sudden deaths of two members, Aminu Ungoggo and Sarki Daneji, who passed away within hours of each other.

The first to die was Ungoggo, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, who died at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.

Source: Legit.ng