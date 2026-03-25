Just In: Tears as Many Feared Dead in Kano Pit Collapse, Details Emerge
- A tragic sand pit collapse in Kano State, northwest Nigeria, has reportedly left several brick-workers dead
- Eyewitnesses described community panic during rescue efforts for several trapped labourers on the site of the tragedy
- A concerned federal lawmaker waded in and called for urgent assistance as well as specialised rescue equipment
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Kano, Kano State - Several brick workers are feared dead after a sand pit used for brick-making collapsed at Ridawa village, Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, on Wednesday morning, March 25.
As reported by Daily Trust, the incident occurred while labourers were digging a deep excavation site for brick production.
Kano residents die in tragedy
The pit suddenly caved in, trapping many of them beneath the debris, The Punch noted.
Eyewitnesses explained that the collapse sparked panic and immense sadness in the community as fellow workers and residents rushed to the scene to commence rescue efforts.
Federal lawmaker speaks on Kano incident
Sani Bala, the member representing Ghari/Tsanyawa federal constituency, disclosed that preliminary reports indicated that about 10 persons might be trapped underground.
He called for urgent intervention from relevant authorities, appealing for the deployment of specialised rescue equipment to support ongoing operations.
The House of Representatives member stated:
“We need urgent assistance to save those still trapped.
"The community is doing its best, but professional rescue support is required."
Rescue efforts continue in Kano
As of the time of this report, rescue efforts were ongoing, with villagers and emergency responders digging through the rubble in a bid to reach those buried. However, several victims were yet to be rescued, raising fears that the death toll could rise.
Residents noted that such incidents were not uncommon in rural brick-making sites, where workers often operate in deep pits without adequate safety measures or supervision.
Read more Kano news:
- Kano Hisbah arrests masquerader, 20 others in fresh night raid
- Kano farmers decry Tinubu's govt’s neglect: "Fertilisers are too expensive"
2 Kano lawmakers die hours apart
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State House of Assembly was plunged into mourning following the sudden deaths of two members, Aminu Ungoggo and Sarki Daneji, who passed away within hours of each other.
The first to die was Ungoggo, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, who died at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.