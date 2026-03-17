Members of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Dunamis) had raised concerns over the appearance of the Senior Pastor’s daughter following a viral post

A Facebook user, Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, had triggered widespread debate after questioning issues of doctrine and alleged double standards

Dr Paul Enenche and the leadership of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre had not issued an official response at the time of reporting

Members of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre have raised concerns over the appearance of the daughter of the church’s Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche, following a viral social media post questioning her lifestyle choices.

The post, shared by a Facebook user identified as Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, has triggered debate among followers, particularly regarding issues of personal conduct, doctrine and perceived double standards within the church.

Deborah Enenche Blasted as Church Members Question Her Father Over Alleged Body Piercing, Jewelries

Source: Twitter

Questions raised over appearance and doctrine

In the post addressed directly to the cleric, the writer expressed concern over what she described as multiple piercings, jewellery and tattoos allegedly worn by the pastor’s daughter.

“Dear pastor Dr. Paul Enenche Greetings sir. So I gave my life to Christ while I was in primary school, and till date, God has been faithful. However I have some disturb!ng questions 🤔🤔🤔. Is it biblical for your daughter to have multiple piercings (two sides of her n0se) wearing a leg chain, toe chain, toe ring, and multiple rings on her fingers. Not to mention multiple tattoos on her b0dy oo🙄.

"The bible made me to understand that I should not be equally yoked with unbelievers, do I categorise your daughter as an unbeliever? If no,why? Because una no go dey chop life and dey tell us not to chop life, that's che@ting !!”

Debate over perceived double standards

The post has since drawn mixed reactions online, with some users echoing the concerns and calling for clarification from the church’s leadership, while others defended the pastor and cautioned against judging personal choices.

Critics argue that public figures in religious leadership are often held to higher moral expectations, especially in churches where teachings emphasise modesty and conservative appearance.

Deborah Enenche's photos generate reactions

Deborah Enenche Blasted as Church Members Question Her Father Over Alleged Body Piercing, Jewelries

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Deborah Enenche's photos below: Nneamaka Kenechi said:

"Rings on toes and ankle chains o....I have heard daddy preached against all these. Remember you are like a mirror."

Ella John said:

"Pastor's daughter wearing ring on leg." Act of love outreach said: "Ring on the toes hmmmm."

Church yet to respond

As of the time of filing this report, neither Dr Paul Enenche nor the leadership of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has issued an official response to the concerns raised.

The development continues to generate discussion across social media platforms, highlighting broader conversations about generational shifts, personal expression and doctrinal interpretation within Christian communities.

Woman's observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared her observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures. In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, Deborah celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures of herself and her adornments.

Remarking on Deborah's new pictures, the woman amplified the comments of some netizens by pointing out the nose rings, toe ring, leg chain and other adornments of Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng