Kenya formally approved a policy granting women two paid days off monthly to manage menstrual pain, marking a rare workplace welfare reform in Africa.

The initiative was introduced by Nairobi County Government and attracted interest from national authorities and other counties

Officials said the policy improved staff wellbeing without disrupting productivity or increasing government costs

Kenya has approved two paid days off every month for women experiencing menstrual pain, a policy first rolled out by Nairobi County and now drawing national attention.

The measure, which became operational in December 2025, allows female employees of the Nairobi County Government to take up to two days of paid leave monthly without medical documentation, AP reported.

Kenya approved a policy granting women two paid days off monthly for menstrual pain. Photo: AFP

Source: AFP

Officials say the move is designed to improve staff wellbeing while sustaining productivity across departments. The policy applies within a workforce of about 18,000 employees, more than half of whom are women.

The initiative emerged after internal discussions within the county leadership and was formally adopted through a cabinet directive and a human resources memo.

It places menstrual leave alongside existing sick and annual leave provisions already covered by labour laws.

County experiment draws national interest

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the national government and other county administrations were monitoring the implementation closely.

He argued that recognising menstrual health as a workplace issue strengthens, rather than weakens, institutional performance.

“Your biggest asset is your staff,” Sakaja said. “It starts with dignifying your own staff, for them to feel that they’re respected and dignified.”

Concerns have been raised by some critics who fear the policy could discourage employers from hiring women. The governor dismissed such worries, insisting supportive work environments improve output.

He also noted that the policy carries no financial burden since departments have overlapping roles that allow work to continue smoothly during short absences.

Kenya approves two paid days off each month for women experiencing menstrual pain. Photo: AFP

Source: AFP

Global context and African perspective

Menstrual leave policies are not new globally. Japan introduced similar provisions in 1947, while Spain followed in 2023. Indonesia and South Korea have comparable arrangements. Within Africa, Zambia remains the only country with a nationwide policy, granting women one day off each month without medical certification.

Advocates say Nairobi’s decision places Kenya at the forefront of recognising menstruation as a legitimate occupational health concern.

Janet Opiata, Nairobi County’s human resource manager, said early feedback from staff had been positive, adding that several women in her department had already benefited.

Stigma and health realities persist

Despite the policy, some women say cultural discomfort still makes it difficult to request menstrual leave. Marion Kapuya, a county revenue officer, said the option had improved her performance but acknowledged lingering stigma.

Medical experts back the policy on health grounds. Nairobi-based gynecologist Eunice Cheserem said severe menstrual pain can leave many women temporarily unable to function, sometimes accompanied by vomiting, headaches or intense cramps.

She said the leave provision offers women time to recover properly, describing it as a practical response to a common but often overlooked health challenge.

Ogun to host Africa women in medicine leadership summit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global attention will turn to Ogun state later this month as healthcare leaders from across Africa and beyond gather for the 2026 Global Africa Women in Medicine Summit, known as GAWIM 2026.

The event follows the successful debut edition hosted in Lagos last year and signals growing momentum around women-led leadership in healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng