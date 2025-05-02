Governor Alex Otti declined to assess President Tinubu’s economic performance, stating he prefers private discussions on the matter

Otti emphasised that the administration is only 23 months in, making it too early for a definitive economic evaluation

His response highlights the importance of direct communication with the presidency over public speculation on economic policies

During a televised interview on Arise TV, Governor Alex Otti was asked whether President Bola Tinubu had performed well economically since taking office.

In response, Otti refrained from making a direct assessment, stating, “This is one question I will not be able to answer.”

Otti states it is too early to judge Tinubu’s administration. Photo credit: AlexOtti/officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

Governor cites private access to Tinubu

According to Arise TV, explaining his stance, the Abia State Governor noted that he had direct access to President Tinubu and preferred to discuss such matters privately rather than in a public forum.

“I have access to him, and I can always discuss with him,” he stated, implying that internal discussions on economic policies and performance were ongoing.

Too early to Judge Tinubu’s administration, says Otti

Otti further remarked that with Tinubu’s government only 23 months into its tenure, it was still early days for a full economic evaluation.

His remarks suggest that a comprehensive assessment of the administration’s economic strategies may require more time before tangible results can be properly measured.

Abia State Governor emphasises that his economic assessments of Tinubu should be based on internal dialogue. Photo credit: AlexOtti/X

Source: Twitter

Governor Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti is the current Governor of Abia State, Nigeria, known for his background in banking, economics, and public policy. Before entering politics, he held leadership roles in Nigeria’s financial sector, notably serving as the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank.

Otti is recognised for his pro-market stance and advocacy for economic reforms. His political journey saw him contesting elections before winning the Abia State governorship.

As governor, he has focused on infrastructure, economic growth, and governance transparency. His approach emphasises policy-driven leadership aimed at improving Abia’s economic stability and development.

About President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s government, inaugurated in May 2023, has focused on economic reforms, security, and governance restructuring in Nigeria.

His administration has implemented policies aimed at stabilising the economy, including subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms. However, these measures have faced mixed reactions, with concerns over inflation, unemployment, and public hardship.

Source: Legit.ng