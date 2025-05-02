President Bola Tinubu alleged drug investigation document may not be released on Friday, May 2, as earlier directed by the US Court

This is as the FBI and DEA requested for additional 90 days to complete their search for the responsive, non-exempt, reasonably segregable portions of records before the court

However, the plaintiff, who was demanding the document, objected to the request, adding that the security agencies had delayed the release of the documents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have asked the United States District Court to give them a 90-day extension to produce documents detailing the alleged drug investigation of President Bola Tinubu during the 1990s.

The federal agencies made the request in a submission on Thursday, May 1. The two security agencies made the request in a joint report filed before the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

How FBI was dragged about Tinubu's case

According to The Punch, the case was a result of a series of Freedom of Information Act that an American legal transparency advocate, who founded the platform, PlainSite, Aaron Greenspan, requested.

Greenspan has approached the court to compel the security agencies to release the records of their investigation into the Chicago-based drug ring. The case has the name of Tinubu and three other persons, who are Abiodun Agbele, Andrew Edwards and Mueez Adegboyega Akande.

Judge Beryl Howell, who presided over the court, earlier ordered the FBI and the DEA to give a status update on the search and release of the non-exempt documents by May 2, 2025.

Why FBI, DEA asked extension on Tinubu's document

However, the agencies said they needed more time to carry out their searches of the records in their latest request before the court. They said the request was in pursuant with the "Court’s Order of April 8, 2025 (ECF No. 47)."

The FBI and DEA said they have commenced the search for responsive, non-exempt, reasonably segregable portions of records that the plaintiff requested, and anticipated that the searches would be completed in the next ninety days.

However, the request was opposed by Greenspan on the grounds that the security agencies have delayed the process for years, alleging that some documents have been identified. He then proposed a shorter deadline.

Why plaintiff rejected delay in releasing documents

According to Greenspan, the FBI and DEA should complete their searches next week, "or, at the very least, produce unredacted versions of the already-identified documents by next week, with the remainder completed in 14 days."

He argued that the defendant did not give any reason why their search for documents should be extended for 90 days. The request, which was filed in 2022 and 2023, sought the records from several federal agencies.

Presidency speaks on court order to FBI against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency has reacted to the ruling, directing the FBI and DEA to release records on President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said there is nothing new to be revealed in the FBI and DEA report.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu's lawyers are examining the ruling of the US court, adding that the FBI reports did not indict the Nigerian president.

