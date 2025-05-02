Former President Goodluck Jonathan received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, at his residence in Yenagoa, on Friday, May 2

Jonathan expressed deep appreciation to the Ooni in what he described as a royal visit and a significant gesture of unity and mutual respect

The former president also expressed gratitude to the monarch for the royal gifts and shared photos of the developments on his social media page

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Friday, May 2, played host to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, at his home Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Former President Jonathan hosts Ooni of Ife in home state, Bayelsa. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Jonathan confirmed this in a post, accompanied by photos, shared on his X page on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The former president described the Ooni’s visit as a "royal visit and gracious support" that reflected the enduring unity and mutual respect between the people of Nigeria.

He maintained that the exchange of gifts during the visit symbolised Nigeria’s rich heritage and culture.

Jonathan tweeted:

"I was deeply honored to host the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, at my home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

"His royal visit and gracious support reflect the enduring unity and mutual respect between our people, a powerful reminder of the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the Ooni and his esteemed entourage for the visit and the royal gifts, which are true symbols of our rich heritage and culture."

Nigerians react as Jonatan hosts Ooni

Ooni and his entourage in Jonathan's residence, Bayela state. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Jonathan's page on X below;

@MagnificentKin6 tweeted:

"Congratulations true African leader."

@pulseofpolicy tweeted:

"My President."

@Sir_bishop11 tweeted:

"Kabiyesi Ooni."

@Samuel_nwite tweeted:

"We are proud of you, people's president, 🙌"

@BEETOWNB tweeted:

"Food is expensive your excellency."

@digital_aliyu tweeted:

"Miss you WLH."

See the photos shared by Jonathan below:

Source: Legit.ng