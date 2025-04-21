Ooni of Ife warmed the hearts of many online with the manner he celebrated his daughter Adewamiwa’s birthday

The monarch earlier shared lovely images of his child to commemorate her new age with his followers online

A new video surfaced online showing how the king and his cabinet celebrated the princess, triggering reactions online

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, is celebrating his daughter Princess Adewamiwa's eighteenth birthday specially.

The revered traditional ruler posted beautiful pictures of the celebrant along with a heartfelt message expressing his intense love on his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

“Adewamiwa is 18 today! Just like that, you’ve reached this beautiful milestone. I’m so proud of the young woman you’re becoming. May God’s blessings and protection surround you today and always. With all my love, Daddy,” he wrote.

A now-viral video showing the Ooni singing and praying for his daughter captured a unique and touching moment, adding even more passion to the celebration.

The king didn’t only sing for his daughter, he also called chiefs who were within the palace when he began the celebration

The monarch's earnest prayers and soulful song moved many people on social media in the video, which showed his fatherly affection.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ooni Ife singing for daughter

Fans and well-wishers rushed to the comments section to applaud Ooni for his fatherly affection towards all his children.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_ajiboyeomowunmi said:

"Omo! See father's love ❤ Oni of ife really love his children's😍 Happy birthday Adewamiwa long life and prosperity😍."

riskayaholaniyi wrote:

"Happy biday 😂. Happy birthday princess. Stay blessed 😍😍."

abbeyaimufua said:

"Happy birthday to the Princess 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂many more years in good health and abundant grace 🙏🙏🙏."

mydialecta wrote:

"Happy birthday, Princess Adewamiwa, jewel of the revered throne of Ile-Ife. May your path be guided by the wisdom of your ancestors🙏."

bjolamie said:

"Adewamiwa... Beautiful names from a royalty dynasty."

dy_diggz wrote:

"My husband has to be singing for me like this daily. Me sef be queeen abeg, I deserve this ringa-ringa roses type of feeling before mentally preparing for anything. 🌝."

