Celebrated Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi, made headlines following his new endorsement in government

The actor was recently appointed the traditional ruler of his famed hometown in Imo state, as he shared details on

Fans and colleagues alike took to several platforms to celebrate the industry elder for his achievements and contributions to society

Renowned actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi, has been appointed the traditional ruler of the Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Imo State.

The Umuihuocha Autonomous Community is a certified autonomous community in Mbaise, Imo State.

Comedian Okey Bakassi becomes traditonal ruler. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

He is the only Nigerian performer who has recently embraced a traditional ruler role.

Following his coronation, he would be known as His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, the OKWE II of the Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community.

While information about his predecessor is not easily available, the moniker "OKWE II" indicates that Okey Bakassi is the community's second traditional king to have this title.

Fans and collegues congratulate Okey Bakassi for new appiontment. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

Taking to his social media on Sunday, the veteran entertainer broke the news with a tweet captioned “NEXT LEVEL. He expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and characterised his obligation as Service to Humanity, as he wrote, "Service to Community."

In another message, he expressed gratitude to the people of his community for believing in him.

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Okey Bakassi’s new appointment

Friends, colleagues, and fans have congratulated the comedian on his new role as a traditional ruler.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

otega1 said:

"This is the biggest Joke of the year,the King is also the Jester😂, congrats to him."

igbo_icons said:

"From laughter to legacy! Congratulations on your royal ascent — proving that a true king not only wears the crown but also wins the hearts. May your reign be as joyful and inspiring as your journey has been!"

simonokusaga wrote:

"Another celebrity monarch."

ejikeasiegbu said:

"NWANNEM YOU ARE DESERVING OF ANY HONOUR BESTOWED ON YOU CONGRATULATIONS 🎊🎉👑🔥🙌👏👏👏."

unclecedi wrote:

"Does this mean that the kingdom is now a joke?"

obinnajamil wrote:

"I have no doubt you will make a great king. You have all it takes and I pray you succeed. Long live the King 👑."

iammcpashun said:

"💭Eh God! Congrats Living Ancestor. Oya Guinness Book of Records,prepare our frame o, This is the First Comedian in the World to be a King 👑 😍."

ihediohanmaiwuchukwu wrote:

"Congratulations to you Sir! I call you the OHAMADIKE 1 OBOHIA LAND .....The Gods of our land is with you and we are solidly behind you...."

bespokebygolddigger said:

"Hearing you speak about your plans and goals for your people on a faithful occasion was really captivating and inspiring. May God grant you discernment on this new journey you have embarked on. Long live okeybakasi, long live umuocha kingdom."

tosinkesh wrote:

"Congratulations Sir. I'll miss your radio bants oh. God be with you and may the community remember your time for good."

