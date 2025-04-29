Headies: Whitemoney Addresses Do2dtun Over Backlash For Congratulating Igbos, Apologises to Flavour
- Former Big Brother Naija winner Whitemoney has made headlines following his speech at the Headies 2025
- The singer and reality TV star addressed media personality Do2dtun, who had earlier come for him, regarding his speech after receiving Flavour’s award
- According to Whitemoney, what he said was not from a malicious point of view, and further explained his perspective
Whitemoney was not going to let OAP Do2dtun have the last laugh after shaming him on social media.
Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, was present at the 17th Headies Awards and received Flavour’s award for Afrobeat Single of the Year on his behalf.
On receiving the plaque, he congratulated the Igbos for the recognition, which did not sit well with Do2dtun.
He went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the post saying:
"On behalf of the igbos” I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeat and a Nigerian."
See the tweet below:
Reacting to Do2dtun's post, Whitemoney went online to explain his side of things. He noted that he was only happy that an Igbo man won the award in a Yoruba-dominated genre – Afrobeat.
He also apologised to Flavour if receiving the award on his behalf had caused more harm than good.
Reactions as Whitemoney addresses Do2dtun
Read some reactions below:
@the_real_offman said:
"High life music was founded in Lagos 💆."
@veeystitches_fashion said:
"The main Achalugo😂😂😂 him don use all the filter wey dey his phone😂😂."
@pretty_tinae said:
"He speaks so well ❤️. The money still remains white. Copy that📌."
@ibrahimegbinola said:
"Have you ever since a yoruba actor, actress or musician say on behalf of all yoruba abeg mention 1."
@official_imoleayo_babajide said:
"Oga leave story, Take correction ; no de turn everything to TRIBE, Accept the award and give your speech without TRIBE TRIBE TALK,"
@big_frobys said:
"@do2dtun My bro speak on the things that really matters and leave this bigotry agenda. Na artist wey una make famous don believe say they are now bigger than all of you and can’t even attend award shows that gave them initial platform. You should be advocating that and not someone who thanks his heritage. Una too Dey focus on irrelevant things Abeg. Why can’t artist you supported their growth don’t attend award shows anymore or you afraid to call them out Abi na cos say na white money you feel say he below 💔."
@chijiokeizuegbunem said:
"I'm Igbo first before being a Nigerian. If you don't like it go and hug transformer! Nigeria is a colonial project, period, and not everyone subscribes to it!"
@official_mrone said:
"Nothing is wrong with ur speech... Otamiamia ONE."
@adauredynastie said:
"I think you should be ashamed of yourself for this apology. You accepted an award for flavour and greeted your people ndi Igbo and that is supposed to be a problem? Abeg."
Mercy Chinwo beats Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor, others
Meanwhile, Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo bagged an award at the 17th Headies Awards in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year category.
Mercy Chinwo won the award ahead of colleagues like Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor and Tope Alabi, who were also nominated in the same category.
Amid the congratulatory messages from Mercy Chinwo's fans, some netizens chose to bring up her drama with Verydarkman.
Source: Legit.ng
