Arsenal suffered a setback in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, failing to score in front of their home fans at the Emirates Stadium

Football icons Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney had earlier shared their thoughts on the Gunners' chances of reaching the final, offering mixed assessments of the team’s prospects

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann did not hold back in his critique of the team’s performance, emphasising what must change ahead of the crucial second leg in Paris

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, April 29.

France forward Ousmane Dembele was the hero for the French champions, scoring in the fourth minute with a brilliant first-time finish off the far post after a lovely pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Parisians dominated the early stages, exploiting Arsenal's defensive weakness, especially on the left, where Jurrien Timber struggled to stay composed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the UEFA Champions League semifinal against PSG. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Lehmann speaks ahead of PSG vs Arsenal second leg

Premier League winner Jens Lehmann is confident that Arsenal will keep a clean sheet when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes on May 7.

According to UK outlet Metro, the former Arsenal goalkeeper predicted that the Gunners would score two goals, just as they did in their quarter-final victory over Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Lehmann, who also previously managed FC Augsburg, praised Mikel Arteta for bringing stability to the squad, noting the club’s back-to-back second-place finishes in the English Premier League.

He added that, despite a setback against Liverpool, Arsenal is well-positioned to mount a stronger title challenge next season. He said via talkSPORTS:

“Next week is super important for Arsenal, I cross my fingers that they will score two goals and will not concede one.”

“Mikel Arteta had a bad start when he began at Arsenal, but you have to give a lot of credit to him.

"He pulled himself out, he changed the team, and now he has made them very stable, and stable at the top, which is fantastic for the current owner, because he generates the money."

"This year, they could have won [the Premier League], Man City dropped a little bit, Liverpool replaced them.

"Next year he has to win, but he probably needs to change his personality a little bit to win things."

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Mikel Merino and Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semifinal. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Arsenal fans divided over Lehmann's comments

Some sections of the Arsenal fanbase believe Mikel Arteta can still lead the team to UEFA Champions League glory this season despite the 1-0 home loss to PSG.

Others align with Jens Lehmann’s view that the manager is more likely to win the title next year.

@Maffinie2 said:

"We have to reach there one day."

@Tunji_Iconic wrote:

"Arteta might just be wasting Arsenal's precious time to win things 🏆 🏆."

@SkillRemitgh added:

"I just don't have faith in Arteta to win Arsenal anything this year. He play Odengard all season why he has dropped off from himself. Play Nwaneri instead. Yamal is 17 and he has helped Barcelona all season."

@JohnDyawais wrote:

"Arteta will win the champions league before the league."

"Arteta in. He's made me overconfidence."

Henry rates Arsenal's chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the tie is not over and anything can happen in the second leg in France.

He claimed PSG were the better side in the match at the Emirates, adding that Arsenal needs to change a lot of things to stand a chance in the second leg.

