Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute goal gave the Parisians the advantage heading into the second leg in Paris on May 7.

The Gunners were denied an early goal in the second half following a VAR review as Mikel Merino was ruled offside

Arsenal recorded a 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals in front of their home fans at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night

Forward Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring account in the 7th minute, placing the shot at the right corner of the post following a lovely pass from Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The France international has now scored his 33rd goal of the 2024/25 season.

In the 16th minute, PSG forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was taken down by defender Jurrien Timber in the box after making a run in the left side but a foul was waved away by the referee despite a protest.

The Gunners won a free kick in the 24th minute but were unable to utilise it as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma caught Jakub Kiwior's weak effort.

PSG continued to mount pressure on Arsenal as with Fabian Ruiz shot hit the near upright after a rebound fell at his feet following David Raya's brilliant save in the 31st minute.

Upon the resumption of the second half, Mikel Merino scored with a header from Declan Rice's free-kick, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

Reactions trail Arsenal's defeat

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have trolled Arsenal fans following their 1-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Chi Dubem said:

"Finally Arsenal fans fit calm."

Wise Man posited:

"Pain went straight to Arsenal fans 🤣"

Ikenna Onunze added:

"I supported Arsenal to beat boasting Madrid and later my eyes cleared and I started asking myself the vital question of what Arsenal is doing in a ucl semi final 🤒."

Kingsley Tochukwu wrote:

"I know that Arsenal will loose both home and away".

EL Prospero said:

"COYG! It will be a shame if PSG comes to England and win Liverpool, comes back the next month and Arsenal."

"No nah, it's unacceptable!"

Gabriel Uluata added:

"PSG is just everywhere".

Enrique opens up about beating Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique opened up on what his team needs to do to get past Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final later tonight.

Enrique's side are on course to win a treble this season, having secured the Ligue 1 trophy with four matches to go, are in the French Cup final and have a shot at the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta has sounded a note of warning to his players to let go of the weight of possibly being the first side in the club's history to win the UCL, same as their opponents.

